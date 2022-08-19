The Cheap Seats

Mel Tracina At Hairspray The Musical
M | Comedy

Mel Tracina went to the opening night of Hairspray The Musical with Mel Bracewell and Sam Garlepp

Episodes
Video Extras
Home

Video Extras

image-placeholder1 mins

Mel Tracina At Hairspray The Musical

Mel Tracina went to the opening night of Hairspray The Musical with Mel Bracewell and Sam Garlepp

image-placeholder1 mins

Formula E?

Sam Garlepp introduces Formula E to Mel and Tim on The Cheap Seats

image-placeholder54 secs

It's Ekka Time!

Queensland's largest annual event, Ekka kicked off and it was time to meet all the friendly animals.

image-placeholder39 secs

Bad Banter On 7 News

Weatherman Murph from 7 News Tasmania doesn't hold back with his hilarious banter every night.

image-placeholder41 secs

The Mankini Fine

Despite the rain, lopsided result and a mankini clad rebel, The Australia Cup was a raging success.

image-placeholder27 secs

The Show Keeping You In The Know

Don't miss the latest episode of The Cheap Seats, Tuesday at 8:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

image-placeholder1 mins

Neighbours Love

After the final episode of Neighbours, news outlets share their love for the show.

image-placeholder1 mins

Fun With The News

From trying to save money on dry cleaning, to a painting of Jane Doyle, the 7 News Adelaide team don't shy away from banter.

image-placeholder43 secs

The Return Of An Oversharer

With an increase in COVID cases has comes the return of our favourite oversharing Chief Public Health Officer, Nicola Spurrier

image-placeholder1 mins

Matt Agnew's Greatest Shave

Astrophysicist Matt Agnew made an appearance on The Cheap Seats where he talks Mel and Tim through his hair transformation for the World's Greatest Shave

Articles

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 2