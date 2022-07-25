Video Extras
The Return Of An Oversharer
With an increase in COVID cases has comes the return of our favourite oversharing Chief Public Health Officer, Nicola Spurrier
Matt Agnew's Greatest Shave
Astrophysicist Matt Agnew made an appearance on The Cheap Seats where he talks Mel and Tim through his hair transformation for the World's Greatest Shave
Mankini Or Manchester United?
Archie Thompson shares the defining moment when he realised just how big Manchester United are across the globe
Snowflake or Heartbreak Mountain?
Mel Tracina delves into Netflix's new show, Snowflake Mountain, a show that tricked "lazy and entitled people" into the wilderness for our viewing pleasure
Fun And Games At The Airport
From accordion players and free gelato to really bad puns, The Cheap Seats covers all that's been going on at the airport ahead of Australia's maiden flight to Rome.
Musical Statues & Amateur Theatre
During a news segment on rising interest rates, David Koch played musical statues while Richard Quest gave expert advice with a side of amateur theatre.
Mel Tracina At The Logies Red Carpet
Mel interviews some of the biggest stars on the red carpet for the TV Week Logies.
Barty's Odd Golf Celebration
Mel, Tim and Titus crack jokes around Aussie hero Ash Barty on The Cheap Seats
Mel Tracina At The Elvis Red Carpet
Cultural Correspondent Mel Tracina interviews Aussie stars at Baz Luhrmann's Elvis premiere for The Cheap Seats