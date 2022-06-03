The Cheap Seats

It's Time For Mel's Markets
M | Comedy

Air Date: Fri 3 Jun 2022

Let’s take a look at the financial news from the week and dive deep into the numbers... or, in this case, lack of numbers.

Episodes
Video Extras
Home

Video Extras

image-placeholder2 mins

Snowflake or Heartbreak Mountain?

Mel Tracina delves into Netflix's new show, Snowflake Mountain, a show that tricked "lazy and entitled people" into the wilderness for our viewing pleasure

image-placeholder1 mins

Fun And Games At The Airport

From accordion players and free gelato to really bad puns, The Cheap Seats covers all that's been going on at the airport ahead of Australia's maiden flight to Rome.

image-placeholder47 secs

Musical Statues & Amateur Theatre

During a news segment on rising interest rates, David Koch played musical statues while Richard Quest gave expert advice with a side of amateur theatre.

image-placeholder2 mins

Mel Tracina At The Logies Red Carpet

Mel interviews some of the biggest stars on the red carpet for the TV Week Logies.

image-placeholder1 mins

Barty's Odd Golf Celebration

Mel, Tim and Titus crack jokes around Aussie hero Ash Barty on The Cheap Seats

image-placeholder2 mins

Mel Tracina At The Elvis Red Carpet

Cultural Correspondent Mel Tracina interviews Aussie stars at Baz Luhrmann's Elvis premiere for The Cheap Seats

image-placeholder1 mins

A Game Of Never Have I Ever

In entertainment news, Mel Tracina takes a look at Love Island UK's contestants as they play Never Have I Ever

image-placeholder2 mins

So Many Dried Fruit Questions...

Tim questions what sultanas, raisins, currents, apricots and various other dried fruits are amongst hilarious entertainment news on The Cheap Seats

image-placeholder37 secs

Celebrating The Queen's Jubilee

Mel and Tim look at the news surrounding The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Parade on The Cheap Seats episode 7.

image-placeholder44 secs

Good Dental Care = Logies Nominations

Greens leader Adam Bandt's fight for dental care to be a part of Medicare leads to poking fun at Mel's flawless smile on The Cheap Seats episode 7.

Articles

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 2