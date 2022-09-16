Video Extras
The Queen & Paddington Bear
Hollywood's secret is out - Paddington Bear wasn't actually with the Queen during her cameo.
How To Pronounce Madame Tussauds
Mel and Tim close the case on the correct way to pronounce Madame Tussauds
Childcare Talk At The Summit
Mel and Tim look at one of the main topics at the Government Summit: Childcare.
Mel Tracina At Hairspray The Musical
Mel Tracina went to the opening night of Hairspray The Musical with Mel Bracewell and Sam Garlepp
It's Ekka Time!
Queensland's largest annual event, Ekka kicked off and it was time to meet all the friendly animals.
Bad Banter On 7 News
Weatherman Murph from 7 News Tasmania doesn't hold back with his hilarious banter every night.
The Mankini Fine
Despite the rain, lopsided result and a mankini clad rebel, The Australia Cup was a raging success.