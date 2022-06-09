Good Dental Care = Logies Nominations

Video Extras
Snowflake or Heartbreak Mountain?
Mel Tracina delves into Netflix's new show, Snowflake Mountain, a show that tricked "lazy and entitled people" into the wilderness for our viewing pleasure
Fun And Games At The Airport
From accordion players and free gelato to really bad puns, The Cheap Seats covers all that's been going on at the airport ahead of Australia's maiden flight to Rome.
Musical Statues & Amateur Theatre
During a news segment on rising interest rates, David Koch played musical statues while Richard Quest gave expert advice with a side of amateur theatre.
Mel Tracina At The Logies Red Carpet
Mel interviews some of the biggest stars on the red carpet for the TV Week Logies.
Barty's Odd Golf Celebration
Mel, Tim and Titus crack jokes around Aussie hero Ash Barty on The Cheap Seats
Mel Tracina At The Elvis Red Carpet
Cultural Correspondent Mel Tracina interviews Aussie stars at Baz Luhrmann's Elvis premiere for The Cheap Seats
A Game Of Never Have I Ever
In entertainment news, Mel Tracina takes a look at Love Island UK's contestants as they play Never Have I Ever
So Many Dried Fruit Questions...
Tim questions what sultanas, raisins, currents, apricots and various other dried fruits are amongst hilarious entertainment news on The Cheap Seats
Celebrating The Queen's Jubilee
Mel and Tim look at the news surrounding The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Parade on The Cheap Seats episode 7.