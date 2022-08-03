The Cheap Seats

Fun With The News
M | Comedy

Air Date: Thu 4 Aug 2022

From trying to save money on dry cleaning, to a painting of Jane Doyle, the 7 News Adelaide team don't shy away from banter.

1 mins

Neighbours Love

After the final episode of Neighbours, news outlets share their love for the show.

1 mins

43 secs

The Return Of An Oversharer

With an increase in COVID cases has comes the return of our favourite oversharing Chief Public Health Officer, Nicola Spurrier

1 mins

Matt Agnew's Greatest Shave

Astrophysicist Matt Agnew made an appearance on The Cheap Seats where he talks Mel and Tim through his hair transformation for the World's Greatest Shave

47 secs

Mankini Or Manchester United?

Archie Thompson shares the defining moment when he realised just how big Manchester United are across the globe

2 mins

Snowflake or Heartbreak Mountain?

Mel Tracina delves into Netflix's new show, Snowflake Mountain, a show that tricked "lazy and entitled people" into the wilderness for our viewing pleasure

1 mins

Fun And Games At The Airport

From accordion players and free gelato to really bad puns, The Cheap Seats covers all that's been going on at the airport ahead of Australia's maiden flight to Rome.

47 secs

Musical Statues & Amateur Theatre

During a news segment on rising interest rates, David Koch played musical statues while Richard Quest gave expert advice with a side of amateur theatre.

2 mins

Mel Tracina At The Logies Red Carpet

Mel interviews some of the biggest stars on the red carpet for the TV Week Logies.

1 mins

Barty's Odd Golf Celebration

Mel, Tim and Titus crack jokes around Aussie hero Ash Barty on The Cheap Seats

