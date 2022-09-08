Video Extras
Childcare Talk At The Summit
Mel and Tim look at one of the main topics at the Government Summit: Childcare.
Mel Tracina At Hairspray The Musical
Mel Tracina went to the opening night of Hairspray The Musical with Mel Bracewell and Sam Garlepp
It's Ekka Time!
Queensland's largest annual event, Ekka kicked off and it was time to meet all the friendly animals.
Bad Banter On 7 News
Weatherman Murph from 7 News Tasmania doesn't hold back with his hilarious banter every night.
The Mankini Fine
Despite the rain, lopsided result and a mankini clad rebel, The Australia Cup was a raging success.
The Show Keeping You In The Know
Don't miss the latest episode of The Cheap Seats, Tuesday at 8:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.