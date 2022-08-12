Video Extras
It's Ekka Time!
Queensland's largest annual event, Ekka kicked off and it was time to meet all the friendly animals.
Bad Banter On 7 News
Weatherman Murph from 7 News Tasmania doesn't hold back with his hilarious banter every night.
The Mankini Fine
Despite the rain, lopsided result and a mankini clad rebel, The Australia Cup was a raging success.
The Show Keeping You In The Know
Don't miss the latest episode of The Cheap Seats, Tuesday at 8:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.
Fun With The News
From trying to save money on dry cleaning, to a painting of Jane Doyle, the 7 News Adelaide team don't shy away from banter.
The Return Of An Oversharer
With an increase in COVID cases has comes the return of our favourite oversharing Chief Public Health Officer, Nicola Spurrier
Matt Agnew's Greatest Shave
Astrophysicist Matt Agnew made an appearance on The Cheap Seats where he talks Mel and Tim through his hair transformation for the World's Greatest Shave
Mankini Or Manchester United?
Archie Thompson shares the defining moment when he realised just how big Manchester United are across the globe