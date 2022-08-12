The Cheap Seats

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Bad Banter On 7 News
M | Comedy

Air Date: Fri 12 Aug 2022

Weatherman Murph from 7 News Tasmania doesn't hold back with his hilarious banter every night.

Episodes
Video Extras
Home

Video Extras

image-placeholder54 secs

It's Ekka Time!

Queensland's largest annual event, Ekka kicked off and it was time to meet all the friendly animals.

image-placeholder39 secs

Bad Banter On 7 News

Weatherman Murph from 7 News Tasmania doesn't hold back with his hilarious banter every night.

image-placeholder41 secs

The Mankini Fine

Despite the rain, lopsided result and a mankini clad rebel, The Australia Cup was a raging success.

image-placeholder27 secs

The Show Keeping You In The Know

Don't miss the latest episode of The Cheap Seats, Tuesday at 8:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

image-placeholder1 mins

Neighbours Love

After the final episode of Neighbours, news outlets share their love for the show.

image-placeholder1 mins

Fun With The News

From trying to save money on dry cleaning, to a painting of Jane Doyle, the 7 News Adelaide team don't shy away from banter.

image-placeholder43 secs

The Return Of An Oversharer

With an increase in COVID cases has comes the return of our favourite oversharing Chief Public Health Officer, Nicola Spurrier

image-placeholder1 mins

Matt Agnew's Greatest Shave

Astrophysicist Matt Agnew made an appearance on The Cheap Seats where he talks Mel and Tim through his hair transformation for the World's Greatest Shave

image-placeholder47 secs

Mankini Or Manchester United?

Archie Thompson shares the defining moment when he realised just how big Manchester United are across the globe

image-placeholder2 mins

Snowflake or Heartbreak Mountain?

Mel Tracina delves into Netflix's new show, Snowflake Mountain, a show that tricked "lazy and entitled people" into the wilderness for our viewing pleasure

Articles

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 2