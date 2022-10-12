The Cheap Seats

A Gift From Doody
M | Comedy

Daniel Doody surprises Mel and Tim with a thoughtful gift.

2 mins

We're Back For Another Season

It’s official! The Cheap Seats will be back next year for another hilarious season.

51 secs

40 secs

The Queen & Paddington Bear

Hollywood's secret is out - Paddington Bear wasn't actually with the Queen during her cameo.

1 mins

How To Pronounce Madame Tussauds

Mel and Tim close the case on the correct way to pronounce Madame Tussauds

1 mins

Childcare Talk At The Summit

Mel and Tim look at one of the main topics at the Government Summit: Childcare.

2 mins

Shaq's Back

Tim and Mel talk the government referendum, Albanese and Shaq on The Cheap Seats.

1 mins

Mel Tracina At Hairspray The Musical

Mel Tracina went to the opening night of Hairspray The Musical with Mel Bracewell and Sam Garlepp

1 mins

Formula E?

Sam Garlepp introduces Formula E to Mel and Tim on The Cheap Seats

54 secs

It's Ekka Time!

Queensland's largest annual event, Ekka kicked off and it was time to meet all the friendly animals.

39 secs

Bad Banter On 7 News

Weatherman Murph from 7 News Tasmania doesn't hold back with his hilarious banter every night.

Season 2