'You're Only As Good As Your Partner': Billy Dib Eliminated From The Challenge Australia

During the first episode of The Challenge Australia, 22 stars from across the sports and entertainment worlds collided in Argentina, competing for a major cash prize and the chance to go head-to-head in the first-ever The Challenge: Global Championship.

The premiere saw players grouping together in pairs for their first challenge with world champion boxer Billy Dib joining forces with actor and influencer Suzan Mutesi.

While Jack Vidgen and Cyrell Paule were the losers of the first challenge and automatically went into elimination, it was up to the winners, Emily Seebohm and Ryan Gallagher, to select the pair to go head-to-head with Jack and Cyrell.

Unfortunately for Billy and Suzan, they were selected to go head-to-head in the elimination challenge. "I was definitely upset at the time but everything happens for a reason," Billy told 10 Play following his elimination.

"The show was exactly what it was supposed to be, it's a show of challenges, but it was a bit of an anticlimax," he continued. "I didn't get my chance to shine on the big stage. When it comes to shows like that, you're only as good as your partner and, unfortunately, Suzan and I didn't mesh well enough so things didn't work out in our favour."

Billy continued, saying that he thought Suzan "was pretty much there for the clout, not to win the game" which put him at a disadvantage coming into the first challenges.

Adding that "setbacks pave the way for comebacks", Billy noted that in the US version of the series many competitors have returned to later seasons.

"You see the same people on repeat a lot, so sometimes the person who goes out in the first season comes back and wins the next. I'm just looking forward to getting back out there and putting my best foot forward and giving it another crack."

A big part of The Challenge comes down to a social game, and Emily had hoped that whoever she and Ryan chose to go into elimination would end up saving her good mate Jack. It also served as the perfect opportunity to get out one of the elite athletes in the group.

"I think they knew that I was competitive," Billy said. "Lucky for Jack that wasn't a one-on-one thing, if it was it may have ended a bit differently. But at the end of the day, you play the game the best you can.

"I applaud Jack and Cyrell on their win and, obviously, they continue on with the game and for Suzan and I, it's back home and back to the drawing board."

Since leaving the game, Billy was diagnosed with colon cancer, sharing his experiences online through social media, detailing his road to recovery.

"I’m fighting the good fight, I’m doing the best that I can and hopefully, I’ll be out of here sooner rather than later," he told 10 Play.

"I’ve just got to keep fighting hard and get home to my son and my wife, my family, that’s the most important thing to me now. Every day is another day to keep battling this invisible disease and then hopefully get out of here sometime very soon."

The Challenge Australia airs Monday - Tuesday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand