'We've Never Seen People Do This Before': Brihony Dawson Dishes On The Challenge Australia

There has never been a challenge Brihony Dawson hasn't attacked head-on. Describing themselves as an "entertainer", their career spans music, hosting and sports broadcasting. Now Brihony steps into the role of the host of The Challenge Australia.

"I'm like the quintessential extrovert," Brihony told 10 Play. "I love people, I love the interaction. People are interesting! Everyone is so different and I just love to entertain."

Brihony got their first taste of performing when, in Year 11, they performed Cher's "Turn Back Time" in a bra, g-string and wig. "The boys got to do all this stuff where they put socks on their d*cks and got to get their bums out," they said. "They got to do all that and, because women are women and we sexualise them, we were never able to do anything like that and I was like... I'm gonna."

Hoping to study acting at uni, Brihony ended up going into production while also working as a volunteer firefighter on the side.

"I took a while to find out what I actually wanted to do," they admitted. One day a friend asked if money wasn't an issue, what would be their dream job. "I was like, I'd like to be a singer in a band. I just remember the feeling that came into my body when I thought about being a singer and I was like, that's what I'm going to do!"

That same day they quit their job, called a client who played the guitar and asked if she wanted to start a band. "We had a gig within like two weeks, started playing, and I never looked back."

An acclaimed vocalist, Brihony also works as an emcee for events, as well as working across the sports broadcasting landscape. Recently, they were travelling around the country calling shotgun, rifle and pistol events ahead of the Olympics. "It was the best time of my life."

"I had to learn so much f*ckin' stuff about shooting," Brihony added, laughing. "Do you know how much I knew about shooting before that? Zero. It's a very complex sport, and it's really, really hard."

Their varied career makes them the perfect host for the very first season of The Challenge Australia. The reality series takes 22 stars from across entertainment and sports and pits them against one another in massive challenges, navigating social alliances, past history and new frictions.

"What I saw as a difference to other shows is how big the challenges were," they said. "We've never seen people do this before, that's what I found really interesting.

"I like seeing people put in situations where they have to really step up, and then obviously there's the social side of things as well, what your game is and playing as a team. It can all unravel very quickly."

Players come from all corners of entertainment and sports, from champion boxers to MasterChef stars. There are stars from The Bachelor and Bachelorette, Love Island and MAFS, there are Ninja Warriors and celebs who survived the jungle. But Brihony says we've never seen these people in a situation like this before.

"They're just normal people, they're the same as you and me. They just wanted to do really well," they said. While some initially came into the competition thinking it was just another reality show, that all fell away pretty quickly.

"The way that they surprise themselves over and over again in the way that they competed in the challenges, saved themselves from elimination and everything like that," Brihony said. "I think they didn't realise they had that in them, so it was really nice to see them be proud of themselves for something that they didn't know they could do."

Were they not the host, Brihony would have "100 percent" wanted to join in on The Challenge fun, admitting that their competitive nature would help push them to their limits, even if they occasionally think they don't have any limits.

"I think I can do things and... sometimes I can't. Like once I went to renovate a bathroom for my partner for Christmas... and like, I did do it but I definitely had to call in some people," they said, laughing. "We didn't have a shower screen for, like, three months?"

Thankfully, renovations aren't part of the show's roster of massive challenges which kick off very soon. And Brihony is already planning for who to recruit for future seasons.

"I'm already making a list. Definitely some people from the AFLW I think would be very, very strong competitors. I'll be putting in some recommendations in The Challenge recommendation jar, right next to the swear jar," they joked.

The Challenge Australia premieres Monday, 14 November at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand