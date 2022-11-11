‘There’s Always Some Sort Of Hookup’: Konrad Bien-Stephen Takes On The Challenge Australia

Twenty-two stars from across entertainment and sports are coming together for the very first season of The Challenge Australia, where they’ll compete for a major prize and the chance to compete in The Challenge: Global Championship.

They’ll have to tackle physically gruelling challenges and brutal eliminations as they form new alliances, conquer old rivalries and all the frictions that come with one of the most intense competitions on TV.

Ahead of the show’s launch on November 14 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 play, Konrad Bien-Stephen spoke to 10 play about stepping into a completely new experience, his reunion with Bachelorette Brooke Blurton and the steamy hot tub footage that made headlines.

“I’m a little nervous, I think any time you are broadcast to the nation it’s a bit nerve-wracking,” Konrad admitted. “Especially because we were filmed 24/7, so I don’t know what everyone’s going to see! I’m a little bit nervous but also excited.”

While he doesn’t watch much TV, Konrad said The Challenge US was one show that he got really into, even before he was approached to compete in the first Aussie season. “It was a no-brainer for sure, I really wanted to do it. The prize money is obviously appealing [but] the experience - it looked like a lot of fun.”

Though he may be a fan, Konrad said it was difficult to train for the unknown. “I probably should have done a little bit more training,” he said, laughing. “I bought a couple of puzzle books because I felt my fitness was quite good, my strength and endurance were good.

“I have a really terrible short-term memory so I was worried about that side of things,” he continued. “I did a bit of brain training.”

While the players will be faced with some extremely tough challenges, there's also a huge social aspect to The Challenge.

“My last experience on a production was The Bachelorette and that was a really lovely experience, it was all about finding someone and getting to know somebody, whereas The Challenge is sort of like Survivor or Big Brother,” Konrad explained.

“Because I had watched the US version, I did know there was a social game to it so, going in, my plan of attack was to form an alliance and I feel that went okay,” he continued. “Aside from forming alliances, there’s also manipulation and gameplay, messing with people and that’s what I hadn’t thought about in-depth which was probably silly.”

With so many big personalities, or “Twenty-two creatures locked in a house” as Konrad put it, things can get pretty heated. “I do well in an environment with a lot of people, but that’s not to say everyone was trying to get along with me, so that was difficult.

“It was a real mixed bag of lollies,” he said, laughing. “I was worried going up against Olympians and boxers firstly because I do know there’s an endurance and strength side of things, I think that was my main thing with everyone while sussing them out.”

Adding that there’s “so much more to it” than just the physical side, Konrad said it’s not just about winning. “You can still end up in an elimination even if you come second in a challenge, and that’s a huge thing.”

On top of the dynamics in the house, and trying to avoid eliminations, a steamy sesh in the hot tub made headlines when Konrad was seen getting intimate with another former Bachelor star, Megan Marx.

There had been rumours that the pair had connected during filming, and the recently leaked footage all but confirmed it.

“There’s always some sort of hookup or romantic thing that happens in the house,” Konrad said. “Did I think it was going to be me? No,” he added, laughing.

“Once it happened, I mean, yeah I’ve been thinking how much will the focus be on that and my sort of story within the show, but I guess I’m just going to watch along with everybody else and see how it plays out.”

The Challenge also marked as a reunion for Konrad and Brooke Blurton since they filmed The Bachelorette together.

“We hadn’t spoken a whole lot but [the reunion] was fine. I mean, she is a great girl. I got along with her on The Bachelorette for a reason and what she does for her community she represents is pretty special.

“We talk now and yeah, there was no bad blood with her and I at all.”

As for his experiences in The Bachelorette, Konrad said that when it comes to comparing rose ceremonies and the intensity of The Challenge, “They’re on par! I’ve seen people pass out at rose ceremonies before,” he joked.

