‘The Challenge Is Like Big Brother On Steroids’: Marley Biyendolo Aims For Back-To-Back Wins

Right after leaving the Big Brother house, Marley’s girlfriend Lynn told him that his next task should be to conquer The Challenge. “My girlfriend is American,” Marley told 10 Play, “she’s been watching The Challenge since she was younger and she said, as soon as I got out of Big Brother, that I have to apply.”

Almost a year later Marley was approached to join the cast of the first season of The Challenge Australia. Having only seen “bits and pieces” of the US version, Marley started to really dig into the series.

“Big Brother was one thing… and The Challenge was like Big Brother on steroids,” he added. “Competing in physical challenges that get you out of your comfort zone and then playing a social game on the back of that? Hey, we won one of them, let’s see if we can give it another crack.”

Twenty-two stars from across sports and entertainment compete alongside each other in gruelling physical challenges, form alliances to avoid brutal eliminations and try to survive living in a house with some of the biggest personalities from TV.

Stars of the Bachelor franchise, I’m A Celebrity, Survivor, and Ninja Warrior alongside Olympians, champion boxers and even a MasterChef all coming together to compete for a massive cash prize and an entry into the first-ever season of The Challenge: Global Championship representing Australia.

The combination of physical challenges alongside a social game felt very familiar to Marley after his time in the Big Brother house, but his advantage was something of a double-edged sword.

“I thought people would have seen me as being on Big Brother — a very, very similar game — thinking I have got a huge target on my back walking in,” he admitted. "I definitely had an advantage because I knew how to play a game, I knew how to manoeuvre throughout a game in order to get to the top, and that’s exactly what I intended on doing coming into The Challenge.”

Heading into the game Marley had a strategy already forming in his mind, hoping to connect with as many of his fellow competitors as he could early on, building trust and forming relationships in the hopes of striking up alliances. But where many of the reality stars had already crossed paths, Marley was at a bit of a disadvantage.

“I didn’t know one person and I walked in going… oh, shit. I’m meeting everyone for the first time, walking into this where people have already formed relationships or alliances and strategies outside of the game - I’m walking in not knowing a single person, twiddling my thumbs going, how am I going to do this?

“It was cool to meet new people but it was definitely a disadvantage coming into the game not knowing or having a conversation with one person.”

On top of that, Marley had to grapple with the huge personalities he’d be competing against and living alongside. “These are way, way, way bigger personalities than what I had seen in Big Brother,” he said, laughing. “And definitely a different level of athletes within the game, that’s what intrigued me so much.

“We’re going in there with world champion boxers, elite swimmers, people that work out very, very, very often or they wouldn’t be doing The Challenge.”

In order to prep for the game, Marley said he was training five or six times a week for the months leading up to the show, studying past seasons of The Challenge US to get an idea of the styles of challenges he’d be up against.

While he wants to make it a back-to-back win streak of Big Brother and The Challenge, Marley also has his sights set on making it to the Global Championship.

“I definitely came into the game wanting to get to the end, wanting to win and wanting to make it to worlds. We’ll find out what happens, of course, but that was definitely in the back of my mind.”

The Challenge Australia premieres Monday, 14 November at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand