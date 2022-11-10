The Challenge Australia 2022: All The Cast Dramas, Relationships And Friendships (That We Know Of)

The Challenge Australia is set to put some of our favourite stars from the world of sport and entertainment together to compete in a gruelling game that will push their bodies and minds to the limit.

As we wait for the series to launch on Monday, November 14 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand, we thought we'd take a look back at how some of the cast already know each other, and how that could affect the game itself.

From trouble in Paradise to jungle alliances, the 22 cast members may have their eyes on the prize, but some of their past may be back to haunt them as they all live together and compete against one another.

Trouble in Paradise: Ciarran Stott, Kiki Morris and Jessica Brody

Starting with our favourite - back when we first met Ciarran on Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette the entire nation fell in love with the charming Brit. When news broke that the fan favourite would be heading to the third season of Bachelor in Paradise, we couldn't wait to see which lucky lady he'd woo.

Initially coupling up with Jessica Brody, from Matt Agnew's Bachelor, Ciarran immediately swapped when Kiki Morris, from Richie Strahan's Bachelor, arrived in Paradise. Soon it became clear that not only had Ciarran and Kiki been together before Paradise began filming, but the duo had planned to couple up for the show.

So it was a huge shock when, after happily leaving Paradise together, it was revealed that Ciarran had dumped Kiki just a few short weeks later. According to Kiki, she never heard from him again.

With all three reuniting for The Challenge, will old wounds resurface, or has the trio truly moved on from their tense love triangle?

Old Flames, New Flames: Konrad Bien-Stephen, Megan Marx and Brooke Blurton

Speaking of the world of Bachelor, former Bachelorette Brooke Blurton is joining the competition with one of her bachelors, Konrad. While Konrad didn't receive a rose after hometowns, he quickly found love with one of Brooke's mates - Bachelor royalty Abbie Chatfield.

Since leaving for Argentina to film The Challenge, news broke that Abbie and Konrad were no longer together. And then the bombshell hit that he had struck up a bit of a spark with another former Bachelor favourite, Megan Marx.

Like Kiki, Megan appeared on Richie's season of The Bachelor, as well as the very first season of Paradise. Ahead of the show's launch, leaked footage showed Konrad and Megan getting very close in the house's hot tub.

The Jungle Bunch: Emily Seebohm, Jack Vidgen and David Subritzky

The jungle is known for bringing celebs together, and this unlikely trio could be an instant alliance already. While David made his TV debut on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia last year as an undercover 'fake' celeb, he made quite the name for himself and his campmates accepted him as one of their own instantly.

David and Emily were both in the jungle the same year together, and Olympian Emily also competed in Australian Ninja Warrior in the same season as another jungle alumni, Jack Vidgen.

Garden of Eden: Grant Crapp and Cyrell Paule

Reality TV is a small, small world and no one knows that better than Love Island's Grant and Married at First Sight's Cyrell, who may have been on completely different shows in completely different years - but they now share something in common.

During Grant's season, he repeatedly clashed with runner-up Eden Dally, with the pair getting into a physical fight at one point. They clearly buried the hatchet and are now good mates. Meanwhile, Eden and Cyrell have been a couple since they met in 2019, welcoming their son Boston the following year.

While these connections may lead to alliances, friction, fall-outs and more, we're sure that's just scratching the surface of what is going to be an electric season full of surprises.

The Challenge Australia premieres Monday, 14 November at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand