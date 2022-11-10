The Challenge Australia

Video ExtrasThe ChallengersArticlesHome
Back

Meet The Cast Of The Challenge Australia 2022

Meet The Cast Of The Challenge Australia 2022

Australia's most talked about celebs are about to take on a whole new challenge!

They may have survived the Australian outback and jungle; attempted to find love in a mansion, at first sight, on an island and in paradise; handled the heat in the kitchen; ninja’d their way through obstacle courses; come out on top in the ring, the pool, a camera-filled house and on the ‘gram;  but who has what it takes to win 10’s highly-anticipated reality juggernaut The Challenge Australia?

The Challenge is one of the world's most successful television franchises, with 38 seasons under its belt. Now it's time Australia's most talked about celebrities get their chance on The Challenge Australia. Twenty-two of Australia’s biggest names are set to compete in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their lives. Among those brave enough to take on the intense competition are:

Brittany Hockley Podcaster, Radio Host and Actor
Jack Vidgen Australia’s Got Talent Season 5 / I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Season 7 / Ninja Warrior Season 6 / The Masked Singer Australia Season 3
Cyrell Paule Married At First Sight Season 6
Ryan Gallagher Married At First Sight Season 5 / I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Season 6
Brooke Blurton The Bachelor Australia Season 3 / Bachelor In Paradise Australia Season 2 / The Bachelorette Australia Season 5 / Podcaster
Ciarran Stott The Bachelorette Australia Season 5 / Bachelor In Paradise Australia Season 3 / The Bachelorette Sweden
Brooke Jowett Australian Survivor Season 3 / Australian Survivor All Stars
Emily Seebohm I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Season 8 / Ninja Warrior Season 6 / Olympian
David Subritzky I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Season 8
Konrad Bien-Stephen The Bachelorette Australia Season 5
Jessica Brody The Bachelor Australia Season 7 / Bachelor in Paradise Australia Season 3
Billy Dib Pro Boxer
Suzan Mutesi Actress / Influencer
Troy Cullen Ninja Warrior Seasons 3, 4 and 5
Sugar Neekz Johnson Pro Boxer
Marley Biyendolo Big Brother Australia Season 13
Megan Marx The Bachelor Australia Season 4 / Bachelor In Paradise Australia Season 1
Kiki Morris The Bachelor Australia Season 4 / Bachelor In Paradise Australia Season 3
Conor Curran MasterChef Australia Season 13
Johnny Eastoe Australian Survivor Season 4
Audrey Kanongara Love Island Australia Season 3
Grant Crapp Love Island Australia Season 1

Hosted by Brihony Dawson and filmed in Buenos Aires, Argentina, The Challenge Australia will see an algorithm randomly pair challengers to compete in gruelling physical contests, test strategies, survive eliminations, cutthroat alliances and steamy hook-ups to win daily challenges and eliminate their opponents.

The final male and female challengers will be declared Challenge champions by the end of the season, winning $100,000 each in prize money and their entry into the first ever The Challenge: Global Championship, where they will represent Australia in hopes to be the first ever Challenge World Champion.

With old rivalries, new alliances, messy exes, and fractured friendships to navigate, who has what it takes to go down in reality television history, as Australia’s first Challenge Champion?

The Challenge Australia premieres 7.30 Monday, 14 November on 10 and 10 Play on demand.

‘I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Challenge’: Suzan Mutesi Opens Up About Joining The Challenge Australia
NEXT STORY

‘I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Challenge’: Suzan Mutesi Opens Up About Joining The Challenge Australia

Advertisement

Related Articles

‘I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Challenge’: Suzan Mutesi Opens Up About Joining The Challenge Australia

‘I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Challenge’: Suzan Mutesi Opens Up About Joining The Challenge Australia

From stunt training to curious culinary delights, Suzan Mutesi reveals how she prepared to tackle the first season of The Challenge Australia.
‘There’s Always Some Sort Of Hookup’: Konrad Bien-Stephen Takes On The Challenge Australia

‘There’s Always Some Sort Of Hookup’: Konrad Bien-Stephen Takes On The Challenge Australia

The Bachelorette fan-favourite is back on TV, this time taking on a completely new challenge with some familiar faces.
'We've Never Seen People Do This Before': Brihony Dawson Dishes On The Challenge Australia

'We've Never Seen People Do This Before': Brihony Dawson Dishes On The Challenge Australia

From hot tub hook-ups to brutal physical challenges, the host of The Challenge Australia reveals what to expect from the brand-new series.
The Challenge Australia 2022: All The Cast Dramas, Relationships And Friendships (That We Know Of)

The Challenge Australia 2022: All The Cast Dramas, Relationships And Friendships (That We Know Of)

Ahead of the premiere of the highly anticipated first season of The Challenge Australia we take a look at the friendships and frictions in the cast.
Brihony Dawson Is Up For The Challenge

Brihony Dawson Is Up For The Challenge

The Challenge Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 play.