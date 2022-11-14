‘It Was Just Very Innocent’: Ciarran Stott And Audrey Kanongara Kick Off The Challenge With A Steamy Shower Together

With a cast full of stars from across reality TV and sports, there’s bound to be some fireworks in The Challenge house. But one former self-described “root rat” had come into the game hoping to re-write his narrative.

After receiving some whopping backlash from his womanising ways during his season of Bachelor in Paradise, Ciarran Stott spoke about how happy he is with his current partner, and how he had changed his ways.

"I'm not the sleaze that I used to be anymore, so I'm in a relationship now with my beautiful girlfriend back home in Australia, you know, I'm here to change the narrative," he explained.

After the very first challenge, Ciarran was celebrating with Love Island star Audrey Kanongara and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! favourite David Subritzky, spraying whipped cream into their mouths and dancing up a storm.

“I didn’t know that it was gonna end like this,” a shocked David teased.

Explaining that her room was next to Ciarran’s, Audrey asked if she could shower in his room, which he was more than happy to accommodate. Then, he swiftly joined her along with the can of whipped cream.

“It was just very innocent,” Audrey said later.

“Audrey and I fooled around in the shower and then both thought what are we doing?” Ciarran also said. “I’ve got my partner back home. I am really sorry for what I’ve done.

“Hopefully you don’t leave me, you’ll stay together,” he said apologetically.”

Audrey also admitted, “I am still currently in a relationship - I don’t know why the hell I did it. That’s not what I came here for.”

Ahead of the season, leaked footage also revealed Konrad Bien-Stephen and Megan Marx sharing a kiss in the hot tub. With things already heating up so much, we can't wait to see what happens next!

The Challenge Australia airs Monday - Tuesday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand