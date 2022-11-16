'I Was So Distraught': Audrey Kanongara Elimnated From The Challenge Australia

The former Love Island star joined twenty-one other stars from across sports and entertainment to compete in the first Aussie version of the long-running series.

On Tuesday night, Audrey and her partner Jack Vidgen sadly found themselves up for elimination after they were the slowest in the main challenge.

"It was just a lot of things to take into consideration, that's why Jack and I were like slow and steady wins the race," Audrey told 10 Play following her elimination.

"When we heard the buzzer go off and I was so close - maybe not 'so close' but I was close-ish," she added laughing, "I was so distraught. I just went wow, it goes to show not every strategy will work."

Coming into the competition, Audrey watched some of the US version in order to know what was in store for her and her fellow competitors, but she knew that nothing could truly prepare her for the scale of the challenges that they would be facing.

"As much as you want to physically prepare, there's so much mental in it and I definitely mentally prepared, like I knew what I was going into in a sense," she continued. "I've been on Love Island so I had a bit of an idea of how it all worked, but it was definitely a very different scene. I'm very good at adapting so that was easy."

On top of the challenges and eliminations, the players have to navigate a social game, with some very big personalities coming together under one roof.

"Everyone's confident, everyone's got that thick skin so there were some conflicts, especially in the first ten minutes," Audrey said. "It was a bit hectic, but things calmed down quickly and we were all able to enjoy ourselves and have fun... until the next thing."

Not knowing many of the other competitors, Audrey didn't go into the competition with alliances planned out. "I had to get to know people first, but even then it wasn't 'alliances' it was friendships," she added.

Those friendships sadly resulted in her and Jack facing off against some of their closest allies in the house, Emily Seebohm and David Subritzky. The elimination saw both teams have to carry concrete blocks over to a box which would release a stack of balls. Teams would then split with one member defending a series of targets, and the other trying to hit the opposing teams' targets as quickly as possible.

Thanks to all the netball and basketball she played when she was younger, Audrey was the queen of the defence, buying her and Jack enough time to release their balls and fight for their place in the game.

"I really, really thought we had a shot because, even though we fell behind, Jack did so amazing [and] we caught up so fast. It was truly neck-and-neck," she said.

"I wasn't angry or upset that we lost, I was just happy we lost to people that we loved," Audrey continued. "I was like, alright, you go back in there and show everyone else that you can't be stuffed around with. Get in there and win it for us."

Despite her time in the game being cut short, Audrey said she's "100 percent" ready to do it all again.

"I'd go in with such a different attitude, I wouldn't waste my time on things that it didn't need to be wasted on. I wouldn't give the breath to something that didn't need it. I would just focus on my game."

The Challenge Australia airs Monday - Tuesday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand