'I Was Set Up': The Challenge Australia's David Subritzky Spills All The Tea

Having shot into the public eye as the "fake celebrity" of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, David won audiences over with his hilarious antics and the way he was able to fool an entire camp of celebs into believing he was a famous designer.

Heading into The Challenge Australia, David was able to be his whole, unabashed self, revelling in the drama and chaos that comes with competing against 21 other stars from sports and entertainment.

"Going into the jungle was a challenge because I had to be a fake celebrity, which was like method acting in a way," David told 10 Play.

"I think The Challenge was probably harder than I'm A Celebrity just because you don't know who's being real, who's being fake, who's playing the game," he said. "On I'm A Celebrity... no one needed to play a game, in a sense. We were all in it together. This was very much more cutthroat.

"There are more snakes in The Challenge house than there were in the jungle," David said, laughing.

Watching the episodes David added, "I'm finding out more and more each day... it's getting juicier and juicier and people were just slithering their way through the house. Jessica calling me weak? Plot twist, she was the weak one out of us in the elimination.

"The Challenge always surprises you. There’s never a dull moment and you can never get too comfortable in that house."

Though he was only in the house for a short while, David found himself clashing with multiple contestants in the house including MasterChef's Conor Curran.

"He was just really boring, the personality of a fish," David said before quickly adding, "I'm only joking. We get on now! But there's a fine line between confidence and arrogance and - it was off camera, obviously shouldn't be saying this but - he said, 'When I get back to the house I'm going to be a complete bitch'.

"It was when Jessica won so he knew he was going to be safe, and I already knew me and Emily [Seebohm] were going in," David continued. "I think he knew that as well so it was just a bit like, shut your mouth."

David went on to say that though it appeared he had 'made up' a rumour about Conor bragging about being safe from elimination, "As a matter of fact I'm the most honest, truthful person. I'm just going to be honest and if you're talking sh*t, I'm going to tell everyone."

Though he and Emily were able to fight their way back out of elimination, David immediately faced another challenge when the algorithm paired him with Jessica, the very person who had put him in that elimination.

Had he and Jessica not placed last in their challenge together, David said he still believed he would have wound up in the elimination regardless.

"I kind of had a feeling that it was my time. Not many people in the house liked Jessica, me included, so I knew people were gunning for her and I think the algorithm set me up."

David was so sure he wouldn't be returning to the house he left 'gifts' of cucumbers on the beds of his closest allies still in the game, Cyrell Paule and Emily.

Despite the rocky end to his time in the game, David said he would '100 percent' want to return for a second chance at The Challenge title.

"If there's a season two and I'm not on it I'm going to be very offended," he laughed. "I was set up, I got called weak which - I'm definitely not weak. I saved my arse the day before and I carried our elimination.

"I spelled Argentina backwards, I carried three tyres. One on my face! I had tyre marks all over my face when I finished. If I wasn't partnered with Jessica I'd still be in that bloody house."

