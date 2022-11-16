'I Was Just A F**king Hot Mess': Jack Vidgen Fails To Escape Second Elimination

Admitting that he was in the competition "for a good time, not a long time", the singer added that he had a fabulous time competing in The Challenge Australia.

"It was really fun, it was a crazy experience and I never knew what to expect going into it, but it exceeded all of my expectations," he told 10 Play.

Truthfully, Jack admitted that he had absolutely no expectations heading into The Challenge, doing very little research into what he had signed up for. "I chose not to dive in and do research," he said, laughing. "Someone like Emily [Seebohm] has watched all 30-something seasons of the US version so she's very, very passionate about it, but I just wanted to go in with fresh eyes... have fun and try my best."

As for any physical training or preparations, Jack said, "[I] probably should have..."

Earlier in the year, Jack competed in Ninja Warrior where he had some brief tutelage from a Ninja coach, but that worked out to be one two-hour session in total. Seeing a personal trainer three times a week leading up to his Ninja Warrior stint, Jack said there wasn't really any way he could have prepared what The Challenge had in store.

"Sugar [Neekz Johnson] is an absolute gun who I was also in the house with. When we were in there, every morning and night, every chance she could get she was training in the outdoor gym or doing laps around the yard," Jack said.

"I was watching from my bed. I had the curtain open with my vape and my coffee."

Though he wasn't too stressed about being overly prepared, Jack still gave it his all and in the very first episode, he fought back from elimination, beating out world champion boxer Billy Dib and influencer Suzan Mutesi.

In the next episode, Jack was paired with former Love Island star Audrey Kanongara. Their first challenge saw teams have to move across a speeding truck, and launch themselves off it to hit a target with a baton.

Jack and Audrey were one of the first teams to attempt the challenge, and with nothing to compare themselves to they decided on the strategy of taking their time to make sure neither fell off, disqualifying them.

"I mean, slow and steady wins the race was a lie I was told growing up because that was not the case," Jack said with a laugh. The pair's conservative approach to the challenge saw them fall to the bottom of the pack, with the power to pick the other couple they'd face in the elimination in Jessica Brody and Troy Cullen's hands.

In the hopes of maybe eliminating a threat, Jessica and Troy picked Jack's closest friends in the house, Emily and David Subritzky, to also go into elimination which Jack admitted wasn't a surprise.

"It was a let-down, but I think we all went into it trying our best, with good intentions and a smile on our face," he said. "I kind of felt like Jessica was going to go with someone I think her and Troy felt very threatened by, which was Emily.

"I'm not sure Emily and Jessica were really getting along, also [Jessica] is best buds with Conor so it wasn't a surprise," he continued.

With a house full of such big personalities Jack said handling all the drama was the 'real' challenge. "I feel like outside this all, we all would get along completely fine," he said. "But in such an intense situation like that - I mean we all did get along - but after the first challenge sh*t got real and we all realised how much of a strategic, cutthroat game it really is."

Going into his second elimination in a row Jack was mentally exhausted. "And physically as well," he added. "I rolled my ankle in the first challenge so I was f**ked... and then I also pulled my quad as well and I was in agony.

"I was just a f**king hot mess and I got into another elimination. I was just like, please lord just give me a break! Let me be safe for one challenge, I'm tired!"

It was a ridiculously close elimination but unfortunately, Jack and Audrey just lost out to Emily and David, sending them home.

Holding out hope that, in the future, there's another chance for him to take on The Challenge Jack said he'd re-think his approach to the game.

"I think I'd prepare differently. I'd put a lot more work into training and preparation and I'd go into it differently mentally as well," he said. "I'm not going to be a fake bitch. I'm not going to go in and... actually, maybe I should be a fake bitch. Maybe that'll work better in my favour."

The Challenge Australia airs Monday - Tuesday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand