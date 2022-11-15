'I Was Defeated': Suzan Mutesi Reveals The Reason She Believes She Was Put Into Elimination

Twenty-two of Australia's stars from across entertainment and sport arrived in Argentina ready to face one of TV's most gruelling competitions. Almost immediately we saw fights, hook-ups and the power of alliances come into play.

After winning the first challenge, Emily Seebohm and Ryan Gallagher were given the opportunity to select one other pair to go head-to-head in an elimination against Jack Vidgen and Cyrell Paule.

Hoping to protect her close friend Jack, Emily initially had eyed Conor Curran and Brooke Jowett as possible contenders but eventually, she and Ryan chose the unlikely pairing of Suzan Mutesi and Billy Dib to head into elimination.

During the showdown, Jack and Cyrell were able to work together to conquer the challenge of untying knots while Billy and Suzan struggled to communicate. Something that Suzan said was not limited to the challenge arena.

"I don't understand men sometimes, I just don't," Suzan told 10 Play, laughing.

The actor, musician, designer, influencer, author and activist went on to say that Billy had pitched himself to Ryan to go into the elimination, without consulting her.

"So many times I sat with him and asked, Billy what is the game plan and what are you telling people? He was like no, I don't want to be put up, trust me, Suzan we're safe," she said. "But when I listened to what other people were saying, they were like no, Billy wants to go up against Jack."

Admitting she had "surrendered", by the time it came for Ryan and Emily to announce their decision she wasn't surprised at all.

"It was the obvious decision," Suzan said, "I was so disappointed, I was so frustrated... I felt discouraged, all these emotions."

Suzan said she tried to speak to Billy to convince him that the pair could plead their case to Ryan and Emily and hopefully avoid elimination. "Billy couldn't hear me and, for me, that's when I was like - I'm done.

"I was defeated. Honestly, the spirit to fight I didn't even have. I felt like I wanted to just quit... I didn't want to stand next to Billy."

Despite her time in the competition coming to an end early, Suzan said she still loved the opportunity to be part of the first season of The Challenge Australia, and she learned a lot about what she'd do differently if given the chance to return in the future.

"I would do a lot differently, first of all, be strategic, prepare mentally... and also find alliances quicker," she said. "And don’t be afraid to ask someone if you want to be their partner, have the guts and be like mate, I got you if you got me.

"I’m thinking if I did it differently and I ended up with someone else I wouldn’t be in that position."

Thrown out of her comfort zone, Suzan relished the opportunity to dive into the competition. "I'm always putting myself out of my comfort zone, from music to fashion... I love challenging myself.

"As an individual, coming from Africa, the first time landing in Australia I saw opportunities... I've always wanted to stretch myself. Don't get comfortable Suzan, there's so much you can do, go out there and make it happen," she continued.

"So when it came to The Challenge, I was like oh my gosh I'm going to die. People are going to see me struggling but I'm like, you know what? Toughen up.

"At the end of the day, I was happy I got chosen to be on it and, hopefully, I get another chance!"

