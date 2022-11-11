‘I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Challenge’: Suzan Mutesi Opens Up About Joining The Challenge Australia

Twenty-two stars from across the entertainment and sporting worlds came together in one of the toughest competitions on reality TV, facing brutal physical challenges, a tense social game and navigating some massive personalities.

One of those stars, Suzan Mutesi, spans multiple creative exploits as a designer, actor, author, musician, influencer and activist, she told 10 Play, “I don’t want to ever be boxed or limited.”

“I love telling stories, I love putting myself in people’s shoes and relating to people — even on The Challenge itself,” Suzan continued. “I loved the social aspect of The Challenge so much because there are people I’ve watched on TV or people I’ve been acquainted with at events and it was beautiful to get to know their soul and know them personally, I loved that.”

Having binged the US version of The Challenge before she even knew she’d been considered for the first Aussie season, Suzan was more than keen to give some of the physical challenges a try.

“I love the stunt aspect of it, as an actor I had been going for stunt classes where you’d jump out of a car, they’d put you in suspenders and throw you up in the air… it helps you overcome your fears,” she explained.

“I wanted to stretch myself. Going on The Challenge I wanted to prove something to myself,” Suzan said, adding that the forced break from social media and the influencer life was an added bonus.

“I was so happy I didn’t have to look at my phone or worry about it, it was just what I needed. It felt like a little escape, and also just growing in confidence and challenging my inner self.”

As far as preparing for the show, Suzan said her stunt training already came in handy, so she turned to a very different kind of preparation.

“I was trying to push myself in case I found myself in a situation where I had to eat a cow anus or a heart or whatever — how am I going to be able to drink this down and push through? I tried, but nothing too extreme, I promise,” she added, laughing.

On top of the actual challenges, there’s a huge social aspect to the game where alliances are formed, old frictions are tested and new nemeses are born. Though she wanted to start the game with a strong strategy, Suzan said it was impossible to prepare for the reality.

“You think you’re prepared? You think you have a game plan, but your plan is always being challenged so much,” she said. “You find yourself caught up in different groups or different alliances and you think oh, I thought they would be my people but maybe they’re not.”

While she had been acquainted with a lot of the cast through parties and events, the variety of the types of people that entered the game meant that Suzan had to reconsider how she saw her fellow competitors.

“They’re all humans at the end of the day… we had survivors, boxers, ninja warriors and Olympians, oh my Jesus. And then us! The influencers.

“It’s like you have the underdogs, the warriors, the lions and the bears. Can you put a hen in a lion’s cage? It’s crazy. What helped me is staying true to myself, and I thrived in that sense.”

Having cultivated an online following of over a million people, Suzan is cautiously excited at the prospect of getting to show Australia a different side to her than her fans may be used to.

“I’m nervous because, when you live the influencer life, everyone sees you as a diva, they see the ball gowns. Then they’re going to see me just struggling,” she said, laughing.

“I’m excited for them to see different sides to me and I’m excited for them to get to know me, the true me, and for Australia to meet me and to embrace me as a diverse cast. I’m excited and I’m nervous at the same time!”

