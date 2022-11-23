Cyclone Cyrell Paule Unleashes On Her Challenge Co-Stars After Her Elimination

Joining 21 other stars from across sports and entertainment, competing for a grand prize of $200,000 and the chance to compete in The Challenge's Global Championship, Cyrell Paule saw an opportunity to separate herself from her time on Married at First Sight.

"The Challenge was so different, so I really wanted to try it," she told 10 Play. Watching a handful of clips from the US version of the series, Cyrell admitted that she didn't want to scare herself too much by seeing the kind of intense challenges the contestants are put through.

"I watched one clip and thought, oh f**k no," she added, laughing.

Coming into the competition with bronchitis, Cyrell was the first to admit she struggled with some of the physical challenges, adding, "To be honest, I think even if I wasn't sick I would have died anyway. Let's be honest, I don't run that far... unless I'm running from my partner," she joked.

"I did not expect them to be that hard but they told us that because this was our first season they were some of the easier challenges," she added. "Could you imagine what other seasons have done?"

Dubbed "Cyclone" Cyrell for her time on Married at First Sight, the force of nature truly came out almost instantly when Cyrell clashed with Love Island's Grant Crapp, a friend of her partner Edem Dally.

According to Cyrell, Grant made a promise to look out for her while they were in The Challenge together. A promise he quickly broke. Since the show, Cyrell said the relationship hasn't been repaired.

"I'm egging my partner on to go punch on with him, you know? I'm like, go do one of those charity boxing matches just to hit him for me," she said, laughing.

"I'm very protective of my partner and the same goes for him, and he was pissed off because we never made [Grant] make that promise," Cyrell explained. "To see him dog me like that... you watch it and you see how he was talking about me... say it to my face!

"There were times when I wanted to throw my own wine at my TV, seriously," she added. "I think one of the things that ticked me off the most was the talking behind your back and people being fake to your face."

"But I also got to see how the other people were and how, even in their group, they would bitch about [each other]," she continued. "It just shows you money really is the root of all evil. For $200,000 they'd sell their soul!"

Quite quickly the house became divided between a large Bachelor alliance and a rag-tag group of others. Asked where she felt like she fell in the mix of relationships in the house Cyrell laughed and said, "At the end of the day, I'm not here to please people, I'm only here to live for myself and as long as I'm living happy, I really don't care. But I knew a lot of people there did not like me."

Even her final partner, Survivor's Johnny Eastoe, Cyrell believes wasn't her biggest fan until they were paired together. "Don't forget, watching it back, he was good friends with Grant.

"Me and him didn't really speak to each other until we had to, and I think that's when he saw another side of me. He was like, oh wait maybe she's not so bad," she said, adding, "that's one good thing about the algorithm, it gives you a chance to get to know other people and not just judge them for their mouth."

Finding herself in the elimination arena for a second time, Cyrell said she always found her strength when her time in the game was on the line.

"I was more like, oh god they so would be loving that I'm in an elimination... you want to stay in so badly and I'll give myself credit, I was going up against Olympians and boxers.

"I know some of the other girls are Instagram influencers, but they have a toned-ass body, you can tell these girls hit the gym! What do I do? Breastfeed?," she said with a cackle.

"They did underestimate me, but I loved representing all the mama bears out there. I may have failed, but I'm sure another mama bear is a lot tougher, stronger and maybe they can beat the next season," Cyrell said.

Definitely not ruling out giving The Challenge a second shot, Cyrell did have one condition, "I'd definitely up my training a bit, just give me like... a year's notice?"

The Challenge Australia airs Monday - Tuesday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand