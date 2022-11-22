'Backstabbing Rarely Gets You Anywhere': Challenge Superfan Jessica Brody Eliminated

Standing on the winner's podium alongside partner and Ninja Warrior Troy Cullen, Jessica Brody's night was immediately turned on its head when the algorithm paired her with the very person she had just thrown into an elimination.

Heading into Monday night's episode with her new partner David Subritzky, the Bachelor in Paradise star told 10 Play that she went into the challenge with the mindset that she had already lost.

"We've got pretty much 24 hours from when you're paired together before you go into that challenge and I think I had a defeatist attitude because I wanted to be paired with someone else," Jessica said.

"If I was to do it again, I'd go in with a more positive mindset regardless of who I'm with. It's really difficult in those situations to turn it around, but you just have to," she said.

Adding that she's great friends with David now, "In that environment, everything is so compounded that little things do blow up." After picking David and his then-partner Emily Seebohm to go into elimination, Jessica also managed to receive all the blame for the decision.

"Troy got no backlash, I got all of it! He just skimmed under the radar," she said.

A massive fan of the US version of the series, Jessica said she had come into The Challenge Australia having scrutinised the various strategies and approaches to the game.

"I know that backstabbing rarely gets you anywhere, so I went in with the mindset that I'm going to play as myself, with integrity and try to be respectful and kind to everyone and hope that gets me across the line.

"But there are so many aspects of it that you don't even realise," Jessica continued. "If you are a strong competitor, you’re going to have a big target on your back. That stuff I didn’t take into account, I just went in to try and win challenges I didn’t think I should try and hold back, I just went for it."

Returning to the world of reality TV several years after Bachelor in Paradise, Jessica was reunited with several co-stars, including Ciarran Stott and Kiki Morris. Though the three had been involved in a fiery love triangle in Paradise, Jessica said over the years they had all repaired their relationships, but putting herself back into the spotlight was still a big step.

"Putting myself out there is always a risk, making myself vulnerable is always a risk," she explained. "I really did get hurt last time, I tried to be strong but in the years afterwards I did realise that it caused me some pain and I had to heal through that.

"I knew, going into The Challenge, that it was a vulnerable place for me so I was trying to be cognisant of that the entire time I was in the house," Jessica said. "Going into it I was on good terms with both of them but, once you get into that environment, you don't know how you'll feel and seeing Ciarran do what he did in there brought up a lot of old wounds as well.

"I was surprised by how much my relationship dynamics changed with those two and it was intimidating going into that situation with two people that didn't have my best interests at heart last time. I had to be wary of that."

Jessica also found some comfort in Australian Survivor's Johnny Eastoe -- but she confirmed that while the pair still speak every day and "still have the connection outside of the house", anything further is "not a feasible option", though she added that he gave her some very useful Survivor tips.

"He and Brooke [Jowett], I picked their brains about Survivor and, it's quite similar to The Challenge so if I ever play again, I'll get all their handy hints and use them in the game," Jessica joked.

As a massive fan of the franchise, Jessica said she felt like a superhero the moment she put her official Challenge jersey on. "I was just so stoked I got the opportunity to go in and actually do these challenges that I've watched on TV.

"One thing I really love about The Challenge is that they don't try to soften anything for anyone, it's an equal footing for everyone whether you're male, female, gay, straight, tall or short, it doesn't matter. We're all doing the same thing," she continued.

"I'm 5'1 and I got to go up against people who are 6ft tall, I got to prove I'm just as capable. That, for me, was such a great experience not only for my self-esteem and self-worth but to show Australian audiences that I'm so much more than just a pretty face," Jessica said. "I can do these challenges that these people who are much bigger and much stronger than me can do, and I can hold my own."

Though she was determined to make it all the way to the end, and to the Global Championship, Jessica isn't ruling out returning to The Challenge in the future to live out her dream.

"I've always wanted to do the US version, that's my dream. I want to be a Challenge champ! Being able to win The Challenge would just be a dream come true."

The Challenge Australia airs Monday - Tuesday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand