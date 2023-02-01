Sign in to watch this video
The Cat's Meow
Movies
Air Date: Wed 1 Feb 2023
In 1924, media mogul William Randolph Hearst gathered some of the world's best known personalities for a trip of his yacht that resulted in a still-unsolved, hushed-up murder.
2001
About the Movie
Semi-true story of the Hollywood murder that occurred at a star-studded gathering aboard William Randolph Hearst's yacht in 1924.