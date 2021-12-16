Shows
Shows
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
Catch Up On...
The Amazing Race Australia
The Amazing Race Australia
Shaun Micallef’s Brain Eisteddfod
Shaun Micallef’s Brain Eisteddfod
Survivor South Africa
Survivor South Africa
Featured TV Shows
The Amazing Race Australia
Hunted
The Real Love Boat
Shaun Micallef’s Brain Eisteddfod
Gogglebox
The Masked Singer Australia
Bachelor In Paradise US
Survivor South Africa
MasterChef
The Cheap Seats
Shows By Genre
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Kids
Lifestyle
Light Entertainment
Movies
News
Reality
Sport
Thriller
View All Shows
Live TV
TV Guide
News & Sport
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
National
Sydney
The Project
Studio 10
View All News
Football
Bellator
Australia Cup
Sunday Hoops
A-League
Socceroos
Formula 1
View All Sports
The Amazing Race Australia Finals Week Begins
With only a few episodes remaining, who will be the last team standing? The Amazing Race Australia continues 7.30 Sunday on 10 an 10 play.
Take A Look At The Real Love Boat
Have a sneak peek of the brand new series, The Real Love Boat. Sets sail on Wednesday, October 5 on 10 and 10 play on demand.
Will Teresa's Game Plan Work?
Teresa plans to gaslight the s**t out of everyone, but will her plan work? The Traitors premieres soon soon on 10 and 10 play on demand.
Twitter Reacts To The Bachelor In Paradise US Premiere
View All Trending
Kids
Win
The Bridge US
Watch The Trailer For The Bridge US
NONE
|
Crime
Details
This serial/crime drama will have you on the edge of your seat
Add to my Shows
Share
Episodes
Episodes
63 mins
S1 Ep. 1
Two detectives from opposite sides of the U.S./Mexican border work together to track down a serial killer.
53 mins
S1 Ep. 2
Marco and Sonya investigate the body from the bridge while Frye learns that the killer isn't done with him.
41 mins
S1 Ep. 3
The detectives race to track down a prime suspect who could lead them to the lone desert survivor.
41 mins
S1 Ep. 4
The clock ticks as Maria's broadcast continues. Sonya searches for the girl's location.
48 mins
S1 Ep. 5
Sonya and Marco suspect a cover-up. A troubled girl seeks adventure in Juarez.
43 mins
S1 Ep. 6
Sonya bonds with a key witness from the case. Charlotte calls on an old friend for help.
42 mins
S1 Ep. 7
The EPPD corners their prime suspect. Charlotte questions Ray's intentions.
45 mins
S1 Ep. 8
Sonya pursues a cold lead despite Marco's advice and Charlotte finds out Ray has jeopardised her ranch.
43 mins
S1 Ep. 9
Marco reconnects with a friend from his past and races to save his family.
39 mins
S1 Ep. 10
Sonya and Marco close in on the killer. Charlotte takes drastic measures to protect her ranch.
Extras
2 mins
Watch The Trailer For The Bridge US
This serial/crime drama will have you on the edge of your seat
Advertisement
Featured Content
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 1
More from 10