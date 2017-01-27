Meet The Stars Of The Bold and The Beautiful

The superstar cast will arrive in Australia in February to film for a week in some of the country’s most iconic locations, and Australian viewers will be able to watch the episodes in May on TEN and WIN Network.



Cast members travelling to Australia for these episodes currently include Scott Clifton (Liam), Don Diamont (Bill), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), John McCook (Eric), Rena Sofer (Quinn), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) and Australia’s Ashleigh Brewer (Ivy), who joined The Bold and The Beautiful in 2014.



B&B’s stars aren’t just filming in Australia - they will also be appearing at Parramatta’s Riverside Theatre on Sunday 12 February from 3pm for a live Q&A, hosted by Angela Bishop. The special event is now sold out, but we have four double-passes to give away. The winners will also enjoy an exclusive meet and greet with the cast.

