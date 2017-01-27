Meet The Stars Of The Bold and The Beautiful

The Bold and The Beautiful

Network Ten is thrilled to announce that the world’s most popular soap opera, The Bold and The Beautiful, is coming to Australia to film a series of celebratory episodes for its 30th anniversary - and you can win a chance to meet the stars.

The superstar cast will arrive in Australia in February to film for a week in some of the country’s most iconic locations, and Australian viewers will be able to watch the episodes in May on TEN and WIN Network.

Cast members travelling to Australia for these episodes currently include Scott Clifton (Liam), Don Diamont (Bill), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), John McCook (Eric), Rena Sofer (Quinn), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) and Australia’s Ashleigh Brewer (Ivy), who joined The Bold and The Beautiful in 2014.

bold and the beautiful competition

B&B’s stars aren’t just filming in Australia - they will also be appearing at Parramatta’s Riverside Theatre on Sunday 12 February from 3pm for a live Q&A, hosted by Angela Bishop. The special event is now sold out, but we have four double-passes to give away. The winners will also enjoy an exclusive meet and greet with the cast

This Bold And The Beautiful Web Series Has All The BIG Goss

