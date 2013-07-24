Yogurt Natures Wonder Food

Regarded as the world’s first health food, today yogurt continues to be recognised as one of the best. And what great taste!

A perfect snack straight from the tub. A cooling accompaniment to curries and chilli dishes.



What is Yogurt?

Yogurt is fermented dairy food, a unique blend of milk and live bacterial cultures.



It’s Alive!

Cultured dairy foods, like yogurt, are made by the addition of live starter cultures to milk. These bacterial cultures cause fermentation of lactose (the sugar found naturally in milk), and give yogurt its great taste and aroma.

Cultured foods are those containing a living culture of healthy bacteria, the result of fermentation. Live yogurt contains enzymes and a living culture of bacteria.

Enzymes are the body’s biological catalysts, transforming one substance into another without molecular change. They are vital for healthy digestion.



Probiotic Bacteria

Other live bacterial cultures may be added to yogurt for their health promoting benefits. These bacteria are known as probiotic bacteria. Probiotics are ‘friendly’ bacteria that promote intestinal health by restoring harmony between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ bacteria in the gut.



There are a range of probiotic strains added to yogurt, the most commonly used are from the Lactobacillus (eg. Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus casei, Lactobacillus GG) and Bifidobacterium Species.



