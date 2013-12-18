The Biggest Loser: Transformed

Useful Town Info

All the links you need to know about Ararat

Ararat Rural City Council
Discover more about the town.
http://www.ararat.vic.gov.au/

Arts, Events and Tourism Ararat
Discover the eclectic and vibrant culture of Ararat.
http://arts-events-tourism.ararat.vic.gov.au/ 

Grampians Tourism
Read the official guide to this scenic area and more.
http://www.grampianstourism.com.au/  

J-Ward Gaol
Take a guided tour explaining the early history of the goldfield times and more.
http://www.jward.org.au/ 

Gum San Chinese Heritage Centre
An authentic recreation of a traditional Chinese building set in Chinese gardens.
http://arts-events-tourism.ararat.vic.gov.au/gum-san-heritage-centre 

Ararat Regional Art Gallery
An exciting program of exhibitions across all areas of the visual arts.
http://arts-events-tourism.ararat.vic.gov.au/ararat-regional-art-gallery/index/192 

Langi Morgala Museum
Delve into Ararat’s heritage at this history collection.
https://sites.google.com/site/museumlangimorgala/



    In a special finale, filmed live on Studio 10, Lynton was crowned The Biggest Loser: Transformed, capping off a remarkable season of impressive transformations both physical and psychological
    Following a tense weigh-in, Brett was declared The Biggest Loser 2017. Who will win your vote for The Biggest Loser: Transformed title?
    Makeover magic has taken hold and it's time for The Biggest Loser: Transformed's remaining contestants to behold just how far they've come. Prepare to be amazed.
    Glenn Mackintosh finds equine inspiration in his latest Mind Health coaching session.
    Equine Assisted Learning facilitator Jackie Smith explains the many benefits of the therapy seen to powerful effect on The Biggest Loser: Transformed.