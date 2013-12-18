Useful Town Info

Ararat Rural City Council

Discover more about the town.

http://www.ararat.vic.gov.au/



Arts, Events and Tourism Ararat

Discover the eclectic and vibrant culture of Ararat.

http://arts-events-tourism.ararat.vic.gov.au/



Grampians Tourism

Read the official guide to this scenic area and more.

http://www.grampianstourism.com.au/



J-Ward Gaol

Take a guided tour explaining the early history of the goldfield times and more.

http://www.jward.org.au/



Gum San Chinese Heritage Centre

An authentic recreation of a traditional Chinese building set in Chinese gardens.

http://arts-events-tourism.ararat.vic.gov.au/gum-san-heritage-centre



Ararat Regional Art Gallery

An exciting program of exhibitions across all areas of the visual arts.

http://arts-events-tourism.ararat.vic.gov.au/ararat-regional-art-gallery/index/192



Langi Morgala Museum

Delve into Ararat’s heritage at this history collection.

https://sites.google.com/site/museumlangimorgala/









