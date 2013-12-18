Things To Do

Wonderful Walks

Ararat is an ideal base for exploring the regions many natural attractions including the Grampians National Park, Mt Langi Ghiran, Mt Cole and Mt Buangor.



Best Fests

Ararat has a full calendar of events and festivals including farmers’ markets, Jailhouse Rock Festival, the One Act Play Festival, Ararat Gift, Golden Gateway Festival and the Ararat Cup.



Camp Grounds

Green Hill Lake is a popular camping stop for travellers who enjoy watersports, fishing and bird watching.



Sit in the Gardens

Alexandra Gardens is an oasis in the heart of Ararat. With an ornamental lake and expansive lawns, it is the perfect place to enjoy a picnic, take a stroll or just relax.



Entertain Yourself

Enjoy a swim or workout at the YMCA or take in the latest movie releases on the big screen at the Astor Cinema.



View Vineyards

Ararat is the gateway to an historical wine district – enjoy tastings at the many cellar doors dotted throughout Ararat and the Grampians Region.



Have a Holiday

Ararat has a varied range of accommodation providers, including caravan parks, hotels, motels and many boutique self-contained houses.



Views for You

Take the drive up One Tree Hill for a 360° view of the eastern edge of the Grampians National Park, Mt Langi Ghiran and Ararat township.



Barkly Street

The central business district is home to large retail outlets as well as smaller unique retail shops, including fashion boutiques, restaurants, cafes and bakeries.