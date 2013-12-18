The Biggest Loser: Transformed

EpisodesExit InterviewsHome
Back

Things To Do

Things To Do

There's lots of fun to be had in Ararat

Wonderful Walks
Ararat is an ideal base for exploring the regions many natural attractions including the Grampians National Park, Mt Langi Ghiran, Mt Cole and Mt Buangor. 

Best Fests
Ararat has a full calendar of events and festivals including farmers’ markets, Jailhouse Rock Festival, the One Act Play Festival, Ararat Gift, Golden Gateway Festival and the Ararat Cup.

Camp Grounds
Green Hill Lake is a popular camping stop for travellers who enjoy watersports, fishing and bird watching. 

Sit in the Gardens
Alexandra Gardens is an oasis in the heart of Ararat. With an ornamental lake and expansive lawns, it is the perfect place to enjoy a picnic, take a stroll or just relax.

Entertain Yourself
Enjoy a swim or workout at the YMCA or take in the latest movie releases on the big screen at the Astor Cinema. 

View Vineyards
Ararat is the gateway to an historical wine district – enjoy tastings at the many cellar doors dotted throughout Ararat and the Grampians Region. 

Have a Holiday
Ararat has a varied range of accommodation providers, including caravan parks, hotels, motels and many boutique self-contained houses. 

Views for You
Take the drive up One Tree Hill for a 360° view of the eastern edge of the Grampians National Park, Mt Langi Ghiran and Ararat township. 

Barkly Street
The central business district is home to large retail outlets as well as smaller unique retail shops, including fashion boutiques, restaurants, cafes and bakeries.  

Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017
NEXT STORY

Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

    Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

    In a special finale, filmed live on Studio 10, Lynton was crowned The Biggest Loser: Transformed, capping off a remarkable season of impressive transformations both physical and psychological
    Brett Is Crowned The Biggest Loser and Voting Opens

    Brett Is Crowned The Biggest Loser and Voting Opens

    Following a tense weigh-in, Brett was declared The Biggest Loser 2017. Who will win your vote for The Biggest Loser: Transformed title?
    Makeover Transformations

    Makeover Transformations

    Makeover magic has taken hold and it's time for The Biggest Loser: Transformed's remaining contestants to behold just how far they've come. Prepare to be amazed.
    You Make A Pretty Good Therapist, For A Horse...

    You Make A Pretty Good Therapist, For A Horse...

    Glenn Mackintosh finds equine inspiration in his latest Mind Health coaching session.
    What Is Equine Assisted Learning?

    What Is Equine Assisted Learning?

    Equine Assisted Learning facilitator Jackie Smith explains the many benefits of the therapy seen to powerful effect on The Biggest Loser: Transformed.