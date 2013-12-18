Things To Do

Wonderful Walks
Ararat is an ideal base for exploring the regions many natural attractions including the Grampians National Park, Mt Langi Ghiran, Mt Cole and Mt Buangor.
Best Fests
Ararat has a full calendar of events and festivals including farmers’ markets, Jailhouse Rock Festival, the One Act Play Festival, Ararat Gift, Golden Gateway Festival and the Ararat Cup.
Camp Grounds
Green Hill Lake is a popular camping stop for travellers who enjoy watersports, fishing and bird watching.
Sit in the Gardens
Alexandra Gardens is an oasis in the heart of Ararat. With an ornamental lake and expansive lawns, it is the perfect place to enjoy a picnic, take a stroll or just relax.
Entertain Yourself
Enjoy a swim or workout at the YMCA or take in the latest movie releases on the big screen at the Astor Cinema.
View Vineyards
Ararat is the gateway to an historical wine district – enjoy tastings at the many cellar doors dotted throughout Ararat and the Grampians Region.
Have a Holiday
Ararat has a varied range of accommodation providers, including caravan parks, hotels, motels and many boutique self-contained houses.
Views for You
Take the drive up One Tree Hill for a 360° view of the eastern edge of the Grampians National Park, Mt Langi Ghiran and Ararat township.
Barkly Street
The central business district is home to large retail outlets as well as smaller unique retail shops, including fashion boutiques, restaurants, cafes and bakeries.