The Biggest Loser: Transformed Premiere Date Announced

It’s The Biggest Loser like you’ve never seen it before. A life-changing opportunity for 16 Australians with relatable weight issues to transform their bodies and minds.



Expert trainers Shannan Ponton and new addition Libby Babet, along with psychologist Glenn Mackintosh, will lead and inspire their teams to achieve their health goals, helping them not only transform how they look, but how they feel.



International model and former The Biggest Loser contestant Fiona Falkiner returns as host, lending her support and insight to the contestants as they push themselves to new heights in a dynamic new format you won’t want to miss.



The Biggest Loser: Transformed premieres 7.30 Tuesday 14 March on TEN