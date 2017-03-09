Testimonials

The Biggest Loser: Transformed

    Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

    In a special finale, filmed live on Studio 10, Lynton was crowned The Biggest Loser: Transformed, capping off a remarkable season of impressive transformations both physical and psychological
    Brett Is Crowned The Biggest Loser and Voting Opens

    Following a tense weigh-in, Brett was declared The Biggest Loser 2017. Who will win your vote for The Biggest Loser: Transformed title?
    Makeover Transformations

    Makeover magic has taken hold and it's time for The Biggest Loser: Transformed's remaining contestants to behold just how far they've come. Prepare to be amazed.
    You Make A Pretty Good Therapist, For A Horse...

    Glenn Mackintosh finds equine inspiration in his latest Mind Health coaching session.
    What Is Equine Assisted Learning?

    Equine Assisted Learning facilitator Jackie Smith explains the many benefits of the therapy seen to powerful effect on The Biggest Loser: Transformed.