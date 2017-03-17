The Biggest Loser: Transformed

Testimonial: Tara

Testimonial: Tara

There’s nothing we love more than hearing how Youfoodz customers are using our products to reach their goals, whatever they may be! 

This week we caught up with Tara, a young uni student from the beautiful Sunshine Coast who wants to get back to the weight she was the last time she was truly happy. What an inspiring and wholesome attitude to weight loss!


How did you get onto Youfoodz?
I’d tried other pre-prepared meal companies but just got sick of the fact they were frozen. 

My sister Chloe actually suggested I tried the food, she was trying a whole range of pre-prepared meals and settled on Youfoodz!


What do you love most about the product?
I love that I’m eating fresh, healthy, portion controlled meals that taste like REAL food, I don’t feel like I’m eating diet food because I’m not!

The food tastes like home cooked meals I’d make myself but they’re so much better because I haven’t had to lift a finger.

I almost feel guilty, I’ve lost almost seven kilograms in four weeks without any major work, sure I changed my diet but I don’t think I really expected to see the results I’m seeing while eating such delicious food.


What’s your favourite Youfoodz product?
The snacks are an 11/10, honestly, they’re almost too good!


Anything more to add?
I’m truly excited to gain a healthier life with Youfoodz, I believe this will be a life changing experience for me, it’s not just for the food. 


Tara Lee – Sunshine Coast, QLD


Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017
Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

