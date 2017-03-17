The Biggest Loser: Transformed

EpisodesExit InterviewsHome
Back

Testimonial: Suzana

Testimonial: Suzana

I wanted to reach out and let you know how very satisfied my husband and I are with your meals. We are two (health conscious) busy 40 year olds who don't have much time to cook after work and we are just in love with your meals.

Recently, we have also gone through other pre-made meals and we have been disappointed. Recently however my sister Anna recommended your meals to us so I thought we would give it ago. After receiving our first order a few weeks back I must say your meals have blown me away with flavour and there is no sign of bland food or watery meals.

I have just now put through my second order and I think you'll be seeing more of us in your order queues. I thought I’d let you know as often people don't hear from customers unless something is wrong. In this case, it is OH SO RIGHT!!

Well done and keep up the good work!!

From a very happy customer,
Suzana Hay


Provided by Youfoodz.

Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017
NEXT STORY

Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

    Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

    In a special finale, filmed live on Studio 10, Lynton was crowned The Biggest Loser: Transformed, capping off a remarkable season of impressive transformations both physical and psychological
    Brett Is Crowned The Biggest Loser and Voting Opens

    Brett Is Crowned The Biggest Loser and Voting Opens

    Following a tense weigh-in, Brett was declared The Biggest Loser 2017. Who will win your vote for The Biggest Loser: Transformed title?
    Makeover Transformations

    Makeover Transformations

    Makeover magic has taken hold and it's time for The Biggest Loser: Transformed's remaining contestants to behold just how far they've come. Prepare to be amazed.
    You Make A Pretty Good Therapist, For A Horse...

    You Make A Pretty Good Therapist, For A Horse...

    Glenn Mackintosh finds equine inspiration in his latest Mind Health coaching session.
    What Is Equine Assisted Learning?

    What Is Equine Assisted Learning?

    Equine Assisted Learning facilitator Jackie Smith explains the many benefits of the therapy seen to powerful effect on The Biggest Loser: Transformed.