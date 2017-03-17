Testimonial: John

My mate mentioned the idea of home delivered meals a few months ago after I told him my diet was taking a backseat to work and study. As I also frequent the gym 4-5 times a week, I was concerned my food intake was not sufficient in quantity or quality to maintain and increase muscle mass in a healthy way.



Since then I have tried many companies that deliver pre-prepared meals fresh and/or frozen including Muscle Meals direct, Gym foods and Gourmet meals, to name a few.



There is no question in my mind that Youfoodz absolutely trumps them all! Where do I start...No delivery fees! They actually deliver to your door unlike some where you are required to travel to a pickup location! The food is hands down the freshest, tastiest and most well packaged I have seen! It’s not frozen, it's fresh! As I found out from other companies, once frozen meals are thawed they can be simply disgusting. Some smelt terrible, tasted worse and I honestly wouldn't even feed them to my dog.



On top of all this, Youfoodz are also very contactable by phone and extremely pleasant to deal with. Chris who works at Youfoodz called me today to check if I was happy with the food. It's nice knowing that the service is always there if need be. In my book that’s gold, I'd give 6 stars if I could.



You can tell from the first order there is a high priority placed on the taste and presentation of the food but that’s not at the expense of the nutritional content, the meals are also good for you.



John – Gladesvilles, NSW





Provided by Youfoodz.