Testimonial: Joanne

There’s nothing we love more than hearing how Youfoodz customers are using our products to reach their goals, whatever they may be!



This week we caught up with Joanne, a busy working mum in Brisbane. Joanne is busy from the minute she wakes up to when she finally crawls into bed at night, she needs a little help in the evenings before she starts drowning in meal prep and dishes.





How did you get onto Youfoodz?

I purchased my first Youfoodz meal from a local shop, I was short on time to make dinner and I had seen Youfoodz around and thought I would give it a try. After my meal I was so blown away by the flavour and freshness, I put through an online order. Ordering online is great, you get free delivery and you can pick from the full menu – which is amazing and ever changing.





What do you love most about the product?

I love that I don’t have to worry about cooking during the week. I personally love cooking but having to throw everything together in a hurry, to get food on the table for everyone was becoming a massive chore. I now get to cook on the weekends when I can really enjoy it and I have the time to cook new recipes and have a glass of wine.





What’s your favourite Youfoodz product?

The Zinga Chicken is great, especially heated up in the oven. I don’t have a microwave so I reheat my meals in the oven whilst I am cooking my daughter’s dinner or I quickly toss them in the frying pan. Some of the meals are also delicious cold like the Sushi Bowl, I love this one also.





Anything more to add?

As someone who had never tried pre-prepared meals and really enjoys cooking, I am so impressed with the quality and freshness of the meals. I recommend Youfoodz to anyone, in fact I find myself doing it all the time.





Joanne – Bulimba QLD





