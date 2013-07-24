The Biggest Loser: Transformed

Taking Exercise One Step at a Time

If you haven’t exercised in a while or find it difficult to find time for it, a good way to get started is to use a pedometer to measure your everyday activity.

Pedometers are small devices, which clip onto your belt or waistband and measure every step you take, whether it’s walking the dog, treading the aisles of the supermarket or climbing a flight of stairs. 

For good health, experts recommend you take 10,000 steps a day, which is the equivalent of walking around 5 miles. This may sound like a long distance to cover but it can add up quite quickly if you focus on always taking the active option.

The list below will give you an idea of how daily step counts correspond with activity levels.

• Less than 5000 steps per day: Sedentary

• 5000-7499 steps per day: Low Active

• 7500-9999 steps per day: Somewhat Active

• 10,000 or more: Active

• 12,500 or more: Highly Active

Obviously, the ‘active’ or ‘highly active’ levels are the ones to strive for; however, it can take weeks, if not a couple of months, to get to this level.

