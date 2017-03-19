The Biggest Loser: Transformed

Say Goodbye to the Stress of the Day

You’re ten minutes away from learning to rewire your brain to deal better with stress. Unfortunately for most of us, the click of the front door doesn’t magically wash away the stress of the day, week or month. Whilst some lucky few get to Netflix and chill when they get home, others are frantically running around trying to fit in appointments, shopping, cooking or simply trying to stop a toddler from eating the dog food. 

Mindfulness is more popular than ever and mediation is no longer something you do in a sarong with incense madly burning away. Learning to push your flurry of thoughts aside is easier than ever with a handful of apps for your phone that will have you Zen in 10 minutes tops. 

Getting started might be a bit daunting, but there are a million awesome apps available out there that can help you on your way to complete mindfulness!

If you’re already eating Youfoodz you’re one step closer to a smooth evening at home. Fresh pre-prepared meals delivered to your door means no more recipe finding, trolley wars, meal prep and dishes – without all that in your life you have more than 10 minutes free to clear your minds’ worries away.


Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017
Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

    In a special finale, filmed live on Studio 10, Lynton was crowned The Biggest Loser: Transformed, capping off a remarkable season of impressive transformations both physical and psychological
    Following a tense weigh-in, Brett was declared The Biggest Loser 2017. Who will win your vote for The Biggest Loser: Transformed title?
    Makeover magic has taken hold and it's time for The Biggest Loser: Transformed's remaining contestants to behold just how far they've come. Prepare to be amazed.
    Glenn Mackintosh finds equine inspiration in his latest Mind Health coaching session.
    Equine Assisted Learning facilitator Jackie Smith explains the many benefits of the therapy seen to powerful effect on The Biggest Loser: Transformed.