Robyn and Katie crowned The Biggest Losers 2013

Lovable Tassie mum and daughter win The Biggest Loser: The Next Generation…

Robyn and Katie Dyke have taken out the title of The Biggest Loser 2013, shedding an astounding combined weight loss of 86.6kg over three months.

In the most nail-biting finale in TBL history, the Aussie “sheilas” took home the $200,000 cash prize after beating audience favourites Gerald and 15-year-old son Todd by just 0.07% of their body weight.

When the series began, 45-year-old Robyn tipped the scales at 112.1kg but tonight she weighed in at just 73.1kg, having lost 34.8% of her total body weight. Katie shed 47.6kg of her original 136.8kg, bringing her one step closer to her dream of joining the army.

When asked what winning means to her, Katie replied: “Not nearly as much as getting my life on the right track. I never thought I’d make it to finale as a finalist, let alone have a fighting chance for the title.”

Gerald lost 56.4kg, making him the highest losing individual contestant this year. The Green Team walked away with $30,000 in runner-up prize money for their combined weight loss of 94.2kg, while third prize went to Richard and Amber, who lost 71.7kg collectively.

Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017
Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

