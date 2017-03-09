Rebecca Gawthorne Reviews Our Spring Menu!

Rebecca Gawthorne, also known as “Nourish Naturally”, is an Accredited Practising Dietitian, Accredited Nutritionist and a University of Wollongong Honours graduate. She owns a Private Dietetic Practice in Sydney, runs a health & fitness Instagram, and is an active blogger. We recently had the privilege of having Rebecca review our new Spring Menu, so without further ado here are her top picks and tips!



The main reason I, as a Dietitian, love Youfoodz and will often recommend their meals to my time-poor clients, is the health and nutrition of the Youfoodz meals. Overall, the options on the Youfoodz menu are healthy & nourishing. Their main meals are packed full of wholesome veggies and many contain lean proteins and low GI, wholegrain carbohydrate options. Not only do they use healthy ingredients like seeds and nuts that are loaded with protein, iron and other minerals which add amazing texture to their meals but they flavour their meals with natural ingredients like herbs and spices, which have incredible health benefits. Youfoodz believe in the idea “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food” and I truly think they have achieved this.







The new lunch and dinner options from the Youfoodz Spring Menu are extremely healthy and nutritious and have great veggie content. My top 3 picks from the new Spring Menu are:

- Supergreen Spaghetti – Made from spaghetti & green veggies including broccoli, zucchini, peas & spinach and flavoured with chilli flakes, basil, parsley & garlic, this meal is a great way to enjoy spaghetti while getting a hit of healthy green veggies! If you want to enjoy it for lunch or dinner, I’d recommend adding a protein source such as a tin of tuna, salmon or chickpeas to make it a complete meal. Nutritionally, I’d give this Supergreen Spaghetti a 9/10. To score a 10/10, I’d suggest Youfoodz use wholegrain spaghetti.

- Healthy Tuna Cakes & Kale Pesto Broccoli – This is a complete meal that covers your three macro groups - protein, carbs and fats- and is also packed full of healthy greens including broccoli, kale and spinach for an excellent hit of fibre. It’s high in protein, iron and healthy fats from the tuna, tahini & pinenuts and I personally think it tastes incredible with the ginger, sweet chilli, coriander, coconut, lemon and lime.

- Honey Panko Crusted Fish – this is a beautifully light meal consisting of fish and veggies so it’s a great option for those who are trying to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight & lifestyle. It contains cod, zucchini, broccoli, brussel sprouts, green beans & is flavoured with soy sauce, sesame oil, honey, garlic & ginger. If you need a bit extra with this meal, you could serve it on some brown rice or quinoa.



Youfoodz receive top marks for using healthy ingredients like quinoa in the Crumbed Chipotle Chicken, which is a low GI, high protein carbohydrate that provides sustained energy release and excellent blood sugar control, as well as almond meal and pistachios which greatly boost the mineral content of the Pistachio & Cranberry Turkey Rissoles.



I also love that Youfoodz avoid artificial & unhealthy flavouring agents instead using natural ingredients like herbs, spices and different citrus juices to flavour their meals, like in the Super Chicken Slaw.



It’s also great to see that Youfoodz have added some options to the Spring Menu that are healthy alternatives to your typical takeaway, such as the Rustico Chicken Pizza which is topped with veggies like tomatoes & mushrooms.





Even though I love the new Youfoodz Spring Menu, I still have some old favourites from their previous menus including:





- Herby Falafels with Shredded Greens – this meal is a nutrient powerhouse as it contains chickpeas that have health benefits ranging from improved gut function to reduction in cognitive decline, and is loaded with veggies including broccoli, cauliflower & brown onion.

- Homemade Fish and Chips – this is an extremely nutritious meal high in healthy omega-3s from the quinoa & chia seed crusted cod and beta-carotene from the sweet potato & carrot wedges. I love serving this one on a bed of baby spinach.

- Sweet Potato Wedges – these are a wholesome, healthy snack that will provide sustained brain and muscle energy from the low GI carbohydrates in the sweet potatoes. Plus they taste incredible with the smoked paprika, rock salt & cumin.





Provided by Youfoodz.