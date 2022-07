The 'Pescetarian' Meal Plan is perfect for those on a meat-free diet, although enjoy eating fish. We have a selection of healthy meals to make lunch, dinner and snack times fuss free.

This plan excludes breakfasts, so we would suggest starting your day with YF Protein Shake or your fave brekky. You can also visit our Breakfast Menu and add some to your cart if you'd like us to take care of it for you.





Provided by Youfoodz.