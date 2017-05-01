Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

It’s been a gruelling, blood, sweat and tear-filled few months for 2017’s Biggest Loser contestants as their trainers demanded complete lifestyle overhauls.



Contestants were not only expected to lose weight, but to gain new attitudes to fitness and food.



Needless to say, the transformations have been astonishing. And while Brett won The Biggest Loser title for the highest weight loss percentage, it was up to the Australian public to decide who had achieved the greatest overall transformation.



In a very special live finale on Studio 10, it was Lynton, the 27-year-old flight instructor from Queensland who took the win, and with it the $100k prize money.



The son of an Italian mother and Filipino father, food has been a great part of Lynton’s upbringing, but it was education about diet, exercise and overall health that he needed in order to transform his mind and body.



Following Lynton throughout this very challenging journey was the Australian public, whom he won over with his charming personality, and when those transformations were clear for all to see.

