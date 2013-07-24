Fruit and Veg 7 Steps to Your 2 Plus 5

Eating the recommended daily servings of fruit and veg may seem like a chore, but there are simple ways to help integrate the good stuff into your diet. Here’s a healthy handful...



1 Enliven Your Breakfast

The most important meal of the day, they say, and also one of the easiest to sneak some fruit into, even if your morning metabolism isn’t feeling particularly fruity. Slicing up some banana or adding a handful of berries – both if you’re feeling daring – into a bowl of cereal is as healthy as it is delicious, pumping you full of the energy to attack the day with vigour.



2 Get Juicy

Before you turn to tea or coffee for your liquid fix, consider switching a hot beverage for a nice fresh, chilled glass of fruit juice. Not only will this spare those people left squeamish by fruit’s texture, but also serve as a far more health-conscious soft drink than cordial or soda. Just bear in mind that fruit juice is sugar heavy, so should be consumed in moderation.



3 Snack Yourself Healthy

As tempting as it is to bridge the between-meal gaps with a bag of chips or a chocolate bar, try and resist and have a healthy alternative ready. Pack some apple slices or carrot sticks in your lunch instead, let your body soak up their wonderful vitamin-packed goodness, then marvel at just how easy it is to pig out without being a pig.



4 Make it Easy on Yourself

While fresh fruit and veg are always preferable options, frozen and tinned produce is still nutrient-rich. Open a tin of peaches or blitz a microwavable bag of veggies if you’re too pushed for time to prepare the fresh variety – when hectic schedules barely allow time to think, sacrifice-free shortcuts are to be embraced.



5 Bulk Up

Don’t make the mistake of thinking that in order to count towards your recommended daily intake, fruit and veg have to be consumed on their own. Try dicing up some veggies and using them to bulk up the sauce of your favourite pasta dish, chopping up some fruit and mixing it in with your yogurt or garnishing another dessert of your choosing. It’s the portions that count, not their presentation.



6 Go Green

Though there was once a dark time when salads evoked the image of lettuce and very little else, these days there are so many ways to add colour and flavour there’s no reason whatsoever for you to fear the green stuff. All it takes is a little imagination, so let yours run wild – you’ll be surprised at how easy it is to make something so seemingly bland taste out of this world.



7 Pace Yourself

If your current diet contains barely any fruit or vegetables and the mere thought of them typically sends you running for the red meat, introducing them slowly is the best way to make them stick. ‘Slow and steady’ will become ‘habit’ in no time.