Cold Pressed Juice = Fun Pressed Juice

If you’re anything like me, you looked at your juice bottle this morning and thought, “hey this cold pressed juice brand is popping up all over the place”. Well I hate to be that self-righteous guy that knows things, but it isn’t a brand, it’s a method.

Yep, you heard me correctly, juice is apparently not always just juice.

Regular, run of the mill juices are made using centrifugal machines which separate the juice from the pulp of fruit and vegetables using large metal blades.

Enter the new (decades old but only recently popular, thanks Gwyneth) cold pressed juices, a whole new kettle of fish fruits and vegetables.

Cold pressed juices are made using a hydraulic press that squeezes the juice from the fruit or vegetable. Once this process is completed the juice is bottled and put in a chamber full of water, that applies pressure equal to five times what would be experienced at the deepest part of the ocean. This inactivates pathogens, in turn eliminating any chance of the juice becoming oxidised (we didn’t understand a lot of that either but hey, JUICE!).

The juice retains the greatest amount of vitamins and minerals using this process, not to mention cold pressing results in a refined raw juice rather than the centrifugal produced products which are quite often chunky or frothy. That’s a win for not finding chunks of spinach in your morning liquid fix.

Provided by Youfoodz.