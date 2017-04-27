The Biggest Loser: Transformed

EpisodesExit InterviewsHome
Back

Brett Is Crowned The Biggest Loser and Voting Opens

Brett Is Crowned The Biggest Loser and Voting Opens

Following a tense weigh-in, Brett was declared The Biggest Loser 2017. Who will win your vote for The Biggest Loser: Transformed title?

Brett has capped off a remarkable competition by taking out the title of The Biggest Loser. Shedding a mighty 21.6kgs, a total weight-loss percentage of 21.66%, Brett could barely believe it, breaking down in tears as emotional scenes unfolded in the weigh-in room.

Brett also wins the $50k prize for his incredible efforts.

In a tight contest, only .89% separated the top four contestants, Lynton taking the runner-up spot with a total loss of 26.2kg and weight-loss percentage of 21.10%. The Queensland flight instructor was typically humble in defeat, saying of Brett: “He’s been like a big brother to me and I can’t think of anyone else who deserves it more than him right now.”

The question now turns to who will win the title of most transformed? Lines are now open to vote for which of the top six you feel is most deserving of the accolade, and the accompanying $100k grand prize. 


the biggest loser transformed voting

The winner will be announced during the Studio 10 Biggest Loser Transformed live special, 11am Monday on TEN


Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017
NEXT STORY

Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

    Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

    In a special finale, filmed live on Studio 10, Lynton was crowned The Biggest Loser: Transformed, capping off a remarkable season of impressive transformations both physical and psychological
    Makeover Transformations

    Makeover Transformations

    Makeover magic has taken hold and it's time for The Biggest Loser: Transformed's remaining contestants to behold just how far they've come. Prepare to be amazed.
    You Make A Pretty Good Therapist, For A Horse...

    You Make A Pretty Good Therapist, For A Horse...

    Glenn Mackintosh finds equine inspiration in his latest Mind Health coaching session.
    What Is Equine Assisted Learning?

    What Is Equine Assisted Learning?

    Equine Assisted Learning facilitator Jackie Smith explains the many benefits of the therapy seen to powerful effect on The Biggest Loser: Transformed.
    Become Your Own Trainer

    Become Your Own Trainer

    Glenn Mackintosh coaches the contestants in the profound effect exercising the mind can have on performance.