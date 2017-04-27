Brett Is Crowned The Biggest Loser and Voting Opens

Brett has capped off a remarkable competition by taking out the title of The Biggest Loser. Shedding a mighty 21.6kgs, a total weight-loss percentage of 21.66%, Brett could barely believe it, breaking down in tears as emotional scenes unfolded in the weigh-in room.



Brett also wins the $50k prize for his incredible efforts.



In a tight contest, only .89% separated the top four contestants, Lynton taking the runner-up spot with a total loss of 26.2kg and weight-loss percentage of 21.10%. The Queensland flight instructor was typically humble in defeat, saying of Brett: “He’s been like a big brother to me and I can’t think of anyone else who deserves it more than him right now.”



The question now turns to who will win the title of most transformed? Lines are now open to vote for which of the top six you feel is most deserving of the accolade, and the accompanying $100k grand prize.





The winner will be announced during the Studio 10 Biggest Loser Transformed live special, 11am Monday on TEN



