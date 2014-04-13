The Biggest Loser: Transformed

Big Kev talks his exit from the competition and the thrill of being part of another Biggest Loser Finale

Hi guys,

I made it through day one… but unfortunately not day two. Craig pulled ahead and was able to get the last spot on the boat back to the Biggest Loser house. To be honest, it’s not that big of a loss for me because now I get to go home and spend time with my new fiancée. I’m already established on the outside so I’ll be going home running, straight to my Coach Nardia Norman and to the gym, so it’ll be a good result for me at Finale I believe!

It was the second time I’ve gotten to walk down the catwalk of Finale and everyone looks amazing. Over the past few months everyone has pushed and pushed to achieve some huge and extraordinary results. Everyone has done excellently and you can see that their lives have changed forever!

For my life, I will continue pushing forward to achieve my goals. I still have a way to go but as I said last season from day one, there’s no turning back, and I will continue living by this. I will get married to the love of my life and become a better person. So for my final blog, I’d like to thank everyone for all your support and kind comments, you keep me motivated as well!

Cheers and take care of yourselves.

Cya,
Big Kev

Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017
Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

