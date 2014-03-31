Hi guys,



Caitlin broke down a bit this week from the stress of being on the outside of the awesome foursome, which I can understand. She wants to be one of the girls, which is not good for me, because if they play nice there might be an awesome fivesome - that can’t be good for us on the outside!



Something that will affect everyone is the elimination of two of the most popular blokes this season, Rodge and Kerry. Just in case you weren’t aware, Kerry has an in with the awesome foursome, so I think it was inevitable who was going home. Rodger checks out of the Biggest Loser House for the second time this season, but I wish him all the best back home.



Now came one of the most fun things I’ve EVER DONE! 12 months ago I struggled to fit in my own car without a seat belt extension – now The Biggest Loser wants to strap me in to an extremely fast car. Oh yeah! 300 clicks down the straight, IT… WAS… AWESOME! Again, thinking about the past, there is no way I would have been able to fit into this car only seven months ago, so it was a massive pick up for my motivation as I’ve come so far!



Wait a sec, you want me to jump off WHAT? Okay, so I like a bit of adrenalin, but free falling with a concrete slab coming up fast? But I must say it was so much fun and I wanted to go again but no, only allowed once, being in a race and all.



Now making fun of overweight people is not right, but when Craig and I were in the aqua trike… Oh my goodness, that was one of the funniest things I’ve seen and been a part of in a long time. I can’t imagine what onlookers thought… I thought we were going to sink it and ride across the bottom of the harbour. Ha, only on The Biggest Loser.



