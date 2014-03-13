The Biggest Loser: Transformed

EpisodesExit InterviewsHome
Back

Blog 5

Blog 5

Big Kev talks weigh-in setbacks and putting past disappointments behind him

Hi all, 

This week's weigh-in results were not the best. For the first time in my weight loss journey I had put on weight, 600 Grams, but to me it felt like 100kg because I was so disappointed in the result. Instead of using it in a negative way, I used it to fuel the fire to come back swinging, never wanting to see a gain in this competition again.

Due to the result I was automatically up for elimination; I think they have a permanent seat reserved for me in this room now - I’ve been there a few times. I thought I was going home for sure, I wasn’t from Ararat and I was against one of their own, but to my surprise I was saved to live another day in the Biggest Loser house. I guess my only saving grace is that Cal had put more weight on then I did this week.

In the Biggest Loser house there is always a whirlwind of surprises and here comes one now, a chopper in the sky flying towards us… since it’s about that time in the season where we starting getting a little too comfortable, that can only mean one thing: the others are coming. I'd been thinking all season it's been a while since I've seen or heard from Michelle, and does she know how to make an entrance - in flies her new red team, ready to shake things up.

It was so early when we left the Biggest Loser house, this means a bit of a travel but oh how exciting it was when we arrived at the Police Tactical Ops assault course; I couldn’t wait to get started, only to have Hayley tell me I’ve been medically ruled out of today's challenge. I was so disappointed - today looked like it would have been a blast, like that bomb that went off in the first stages... Man that was loud! Being ruled out was a disappointment, however I needed to make sure my shoulder wasn’t affected. I didn’t want anything else to stop me in this competition, but it was still a downer.

Until next week,
Cya
BK

Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017
NEXT STORY

Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

    Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

    In a special finale, filmed live on Studio 10, Lynton was crowned The Biggest Loser: Transformed, capping off a remarkable season of impressive transformations both physical and psychological
    Brett Is Crowned The Biggest Loser and Voting Opens

    Brett Is Crowned The Biggest Loser and Voting Opens

    Following a tense weigh-in, Brett was declared The Biggest Loser 2017. Who will win your vote for The Biggest Loser: Transformed title?
    Makeover Transformations

    Makeover Transformations

    Makeover magic has taken hold and it's time for The Biggest Loser: Transformed's remaining contestants to behold just how far they've come. Prepare to be amazed.
    You Make A Pretty Good Therapist, For A Horse...

    You Make A Pretty Good Therapist, For A Horse...

    Glenn Mackintosh finds equine inspiration in his latest Mind Health coaching session.
    What Is Equine Assisted Learning?

    What Is Equine Assisted Learning?

    Equine Assisted Learning facilitator Jackie Smith explains the many benefits of the therapy seen to powerful effect on The Biggest Loser: Transformed.