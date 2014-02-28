The Biggest Loser: Transformed

EpisodesExit InterviewsHome
Back

Blog 3

Blog 3

Cheesy stacks, real-life superheroes - Kevin's got it all covered!

Hi all

Caitlin took a bit of a tongue lashing this week from the trainers about her nutrition… specifically, melted cheese in a coffee mug with vegemite!!! Well if anyone knows what it’s like getting in trouble for not sticking to the nutrition plan, it would probably be me. But Commando set things right with her by sitting down and going through the dos and don’ts of his nutrition plan. I don’t think the cheesy brew made the cut.

But away with the negatives and back with a HUGE positive with personality, spirit and overall heart, this week we got an amazing opportunity to meet one of my now-heroes, Paul De Gelder. To be honest, I was feeling a little sick before training and was thinking of trying to pull out of the session, but after listening to Paul and his inspiration… Nope, that was off the cards!!! Paul was so inspirational and the session was great.

I think the pressure of the BL house got to Nat a bit this week – there was a blow up between her and Shannan this week at the Golden Door and she was later sent home. Hopefully she can get herself back into it when she returns home.

Yet another week in the BL house with twists and turn, you’d think I would be getting used to this by now… But NO!

Until next time,

Cya
Big Kev


Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017
NEXT STORY

Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

    Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

    In a special finale, filmed live on Studio 10, Lynton was crowned The Biggest Loser: Transformed, capping off a remarkable season of impressive transformations both physical and psychological
    Brett Is Crowned The Biggest Loser and Voting Opens

    Brett Is Crowned The Biggest Loser and Voting Opens

    Following a tense weigh-in, Brett was declared The Biggest Loser 2017. Who will win your vote for The Biggest Loser: Transformed title?
    Makeover Transformations

    Makeover Transformations

    Makeover magic has taken hold and it's time for The Biggest Loser: Transformed's remaining contestants to behold just how far they've come. Prepare to be amazed.
    You Make A Pretty Good Therapist, For A Horse...

    You Make A Pretty Good Therapist, For A Horse...

    Glenn Mackintosh finds equine inspiration in his latest Mind Health coaching session.
    What Is Equine Assisted Learning?

    What Is Equine Assisted Learning?

    Equine Assisted Learning facilitator Jackie Smith explains the many benefits of the therapy seen to powerful effect on The Biggest Loser: Transformed.