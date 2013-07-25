Be adventurous and shed kilos

A lot of adventure-style activities are really effective at burning off fat. A half hour of moderate hiking burns about 300 calories/1250 kilojoules. Thirty minutes of moderate cycling burns about 380 calories/1600 kilojoules.

Thirty minutes of canoeing can burn up 225 calories/1000 kilojoules, and it works wonders for your upper body!

The great outdoors offers a wide range of things to do that satisfy those with a desire for variety, including more sports like white water rafting, rock climbing, rappelling and mountain biking.

They’re lots of fun, and just imagine how thrilled you’ll feel when you succeed in a new adventure that you probably never even thought you’d try!

The really good thing about this type of exercise is that it’s not at all like steady-pace exercise where you’re working at a constant level. Now you’re getting into interval training, where short bursts of intense activity are followed by periods of recovery.

The higher level of intensity increases the rate of burning kilojoules and fat, and increases fitness in a much shorter time. Your metabolic rate is also accelerated so you’ll continue to burn up kilojoules even after you’ve finished your exercise for the day.

You don’t have to be superfit to enjoy adventure activities, nor do you need to spend a lot of money. If you’re near the beach just get a boogie board and a pair of swim fins, then go for it! Short bursts of rapid paddling followed by a recovery before starting another burst will give you a good, healthy workout.

Cross-country skiing is another tremendous way to increase fitness in a hurry. Just a half hour on skis can burn up about 350 calories/1470 kilojoules. It’s also great isometric exercise for most of the muscles in your body.

Be sure to drink plenty of water evenly throughout any activity. A minimum is eight glasses per day, but as soon as you start to sweat you need to replace the water you’ve lost to remain hydrated. Drink just as much water in winter as you do in summer.

Always pay attention to your body. If something doesn't feel right, stop doing it and have yourself checked out. Some common warning signs are muscle cramps, chest pains, or dizziness. Don’t risk an injury; this is all about you having fun and staying healthy.