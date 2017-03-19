All the Things You Know You Should Do

This time of year is when we start to fall off the bandwagon, maybe you haven’t stayed true to your New Year’s resolutions, maybe you’re feeling sluggish or maybe you’re in a rut and you need to breathe a bit of energy back into your lifestyle. The Youfoodz team put together their top 5 lifestyle tips to keep you on top of your game all year round.





1. GET INTO A ROUTINE

We all know having a routine is the best way to keep on top of day to day life - it’s normally when we fall out of a routine that life can get overwhelming. We’re not suggesting you need to have every minute of every day planned out; sometimes it’s just a matter of having a schedule planned for the morning or afternoon. Having a routine by no means equals having no freedom or free time, on the contrary we believe that a bit of structure in your day can help to provide you with MORE freedom.



In this day and age, we have 462 things going through our minds at once. Wouldn’t it be nice to get your daily life in a schedule that allows you to not have to think about what comes next? When life gets a little out of control it’s grounding to feel like you’ve got total control of the simple things. We can help you out by giving you back an average of 15 hours a week, but the rest is up to you!



If you stop and have a think about it, you might actually be subconsciously operating within mini routines. What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning? What’s the first thing you do when you get home, is it the same every day? How do you layer your taco filling? Do you add your guac after creating the perfect taco? Or do you smear it on the shell before stacking it with all your fave ingredients?



It’s crazy to think that we continue to do these little things in the same way! Most of us would probably admit to checking social media after switching off their morning alarm; this is, in a way, a routine. You’re probably doing it without even realising! The next step is simply to create an ordered process for the rest of your day.





2. FIND A WAY TO GET OUTSIDE EVERY DAY

Sometimes in life all you need is a breath of fresh air, literally. Put aside the natural wonders of Vitamin D and the benefits it can have on the immune system, the impact a bit of sunshine and wide open spaces can have on your mental health is astronomical.



This doesn’t mean you have to find an extra two hours to bushwalk every afternoon; lately I’ve taken to sitting outside for a quarter of an hour when I get home and watching the sunset. Realising that the world is far greater than little old you is a great way to put things into perspective.



It could even be as simple as taking your Youfoodz outside at lunch instead of eating inside the office…. Thankfully we made them so you can enjoy them anywhere!!!





3. MAKE YOUR BED EVERY DAY

US Navy Admiral William H. McRaven addressed the 2014 graduating class of The University of Texas saying “if you want to change the world, start off by making your bed”.



His reasoning? “If you make your bed every morning you will have accomplished the first task of the day. It will give you a small sense of pride and it will encourage you to do another task and another and another.”



By the end of the day, that one task completed will have turned into many tasks completed. Making your bed will also reinforce the fact that little things in life matter.



And, if by chance you have a miserable day, at least you have a lovely bed to roll into.



Make. Your. Bed.





4. DRINK MORE WATER

For goodness sake do yourself a favour and stay hydrated. How often do you get to the end of the day and think “hold up have I had ANY water today?” Dehydration in its earliest stages can lead to headaches, loss of focus and over eating. You can’t possibly be operating at anything more than 70% when you’re struggling to focus, so our advice to you, just drink the water!!





5. PUT DOWN THE PHONE

Get off social media and mingle with real people. Go to a movie, have the gang around for Youfoodz, go and volunteer somewhere, just do something that requires VERBALLY communicating with other human beings.



Tagging mates in memes is no substitution for actually checking in and seeing how they’re going. BE A GOOD MATE AND TALK TO YOUR MATES!





